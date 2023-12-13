PhireLink to Provide High-Speed Fiber and Wireless Connectivity Across Rural America

News provided by

The Avery Companies

13 Dec, 2023, 11:49 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. and FARMERVILLE, La., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Avery Companies and TFRA (Technology for Rural America) are excited to announce the launch of PhireLink, a strategic joint venture aimed at enhancing high-speed internet accessibility throughout rural and underserved regions of the United States.

PhireLink will narrow the digital divide by providing high-quality internet connectivity through fiber and wireless access. The Company plans to leverage acquisitions and organic growth to amplify its service footprint.

PhireLink is led by Glen F. Post, former Chairman and CEO of CenturyLink, who over four decades built CenturyLink into one of America's largest broadband internet service providers. Mr. Post led CenturyLink's expansion into fiber networks and successfully completed mergers and acquisitions in excess of $40 billion.

Glen Post, Chairman and CEO of PhireLink, stated: "The launch of PhireLink marks a new chapter in our quest to deliver superior, dependable communication services to rural America's underserved communities. This initiative is not only the foundation of our growth but also embodies our conviction that access to the internet is an essential need for every American."

Benjamin A. Friedman, Managing Partner at The Avery Companies, shared his perspective: "We are excited to partner with Glen Post and his team of experienced telecom pioneers to build PhireLink into the premier internet service provider for America's rural and underserved locales. We look forward to executing on our robust pipeline of organic growth and acquisition opportunities."

This joint venture underscores the significant potential to address the digital disparities in rural America by delivering reliable and swift internet service. PhireLink is poised to invigorate communities through enhanced economic prospects, educational accessibility, and quality of life improvements, playing a crucial role in overcoming rural connectivity challenges.

The transaction is slated to close in the first half of 2024. PhireLink has engaged Telecom Partners Group for due diligence and evaluation of network assets in relation to the transaction, with Honigman LLP providing legal counsel. King & Spalding advised The Avery Companies.

About The Avery Companies
The Avery Companies is a diversified privately-held investment holding company that deploys long-term capital into transformative enterprises. The Avery Companies seeks strategic investment opportunities and works to generate significant growth over time through value added capital and advisory services.

About Technology for Rural America
Founded in 2021, TFRA was created to focus on extending modern broadband access to rural areas and other communities in the U.S. that lack adequate service. The Company is committed to enhancing broadband connectivity, which is essential for supporting the development and progress of the country's underserved population by narrowing the "digital divide". TFRA enhances broadband infrastructure by purchasing existing broadband networks and upgrading their capacity and geographical reach. The Company is headquartered in Farmerville, Louisiana, with an initial strategic emphasis on the Southeast markets. Through its collaboration with The Avery Companies, TFRA plans to extend its reach across other underserved markets throughout U.S. 

Contact Information
For more information on this transaction or to schedule an interview, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Avery Companies

Also from this source

The Avery Companies to Offer Financing and Letters of Credit to Rural Broadband Providers Receiving Federal and State Subsidies

The Avery Companies, a privately-held investment holding company, are pleased to announce a new initiative aimed at supporting broadband providers...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Carriers and Services

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.