Phishing on the Rise: CUJO AI Blocks Over 12,000 Attacks per Minute

Report reveals a surge of phishing and malware threats – in the past 6 months, CUJO AI blocked 3.23 billion threats on home networks.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, the leader in AI-powered cybersecurity and network intelligence for Network Service Providers (NSPs), today released the annual Cybersecurity Report 2024: Phishing Threats to Consumers on Home Networks. The report reveals a dramatic rise in phishing and malware attacks impacting over 60 million home networks across North America and Europe.

Key Findings: Risky Browsing Habits, Advanced Tactics, and Focus on High-Trust Industries

Phishing attacks impersonate popular services, with banking, hotel, and Microsoft services among the most targeted ones. Post this

In the past six months, CUJO AI blocked more than 3.23 billion cyber threats, averaging 12,473 blocked threats per minute. The report shows that two-thirds (67.5%) of home networks face at least one cyber threat each month, with phishing emerging as one of the most financially damaging risks to consumers. Significantly, over a quarter of all cyber threats now specifically target IoT devices like NAS storage units, IP cameras, and DVRs, highlighting the growing security vulnerabilities in smart home technology.

Safe Browsing Threats: Visits to malicious websites make up 72% of all threats. Nearly 8 out of 10 malicious sites spread malware, while 2 out of 10 are phishing sites that aim at stealing consumer information.

Visits to malicious websites make up 72% of all threats. Nearly 8 out of 10 malicious sites spread malware, while 2 out of 10 are phishing sites that aim at stealing consumer information. Targeted Phishing Campaigns: Phishing attacks frequently impersonate popular services, with banking, hotel reservations, and Microsoft services among the most targeted categories. Banking-related spoofed sites accounted for 16% of attacks, while hotel reservations made up 11%, highlighting the attackers' focus on high-trust industries.

Phishing attacks frequently impersonate popular services, with banking, hotel reservations, and Microsoft services among the most targeted categories. Banking-related spoofed sites accounted for 16% of attacks, while hotel reservations made up 11%, highlighting the attackers' focus on high-trust industries. IP Reputation Threats: Comprising 28% of all detected threats, these attacks involve malicious IP connections that primarily target poorly configured IoT devices. Such vulnerabilities leave these devices open to malware infections and brute force attacks.

This surge in phishing attacks and malware points to the critical role NSPs play in protecting connected home environments as IoT devices become prime targets for cyber threats. "As phishing campaigns grow more sophisticated, our AI-driven approach is essential for providing effective protection to consumers and peace of mind to NSPs," states Santeri Kangas, CTO at

CUJO AI. "Additionally, attacks targeting IoT devices are growing. One-third of all cyber threats now target IoT devices, underscoring the critical need for network-based security."

NSPs Step Up to Protect Every Connected Device on the Network

NSPs are taking the initiative in providing seamless security for every connected device within the home network, from PCs and smartphones to smart TVs, IP cameras, and voice assistants. By integrating tools that allow parents to set screen time limits, block inappropriate content, and encourage balanced digital habits, NSPs create a safer online experience for every household member. This protection shields users from hacking, malware, and other digital threats, with automatic security for all devices across home, mobile, and public networks, requiring no additional setup.

"As a trusted partner, CUJO AI empowers NSPs to protect their customers' digital lives with advanced cybersecurity," says Kangas. "Our AI-driven technology stops sophisticated phishing and malware threats in real-time, allowing NSPs to offer a secure and seamless online experience that strengthens customer loyalty."

With insights from over 3 billion devices on operator networks, real-time perspective on consumer threat landscape allows CUJO AI to continuously advance in device-specific security, supported by industry-leading device intelligence. Easy integration with no end-user intervention accelerates time-to-market, allowing NSPs to enhance customer trust with proactive threat protection. By delivering comprehensive home network security, CUJO AI helps NSPs reduce churn, improve NPS, minimize customer support costs and build long-lasting customer loyalty.

About CUJO AI

CUJO AI boosts the ability to understand, serve, and protect their customers with advanced cybersecurity and granular network and device intelligence for network service providers. Deployed in more than 60 million homes and covering over 3 billion connected devices, CUJO AI's advanced AI algorithms help clients uncover previously unavailable insights to raise the bar for customer experience & retention with new value propositions and superior operational services. Fully compliant with all privacy regulations, CUJO AI services are trusted by the largest broadband operators worldwide, including Comcast, Charter Communications, TELUS, Sky Italia, Rogers, Cox, Shaw, Videotron, BT and EE. More information is available at https://cujo.com.

