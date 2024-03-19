Phishing Protection Analysis Report 2023: Global Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Integration with Security Orchestration Platforms

DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Phishing Protection Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering, By Solution Type, By Services Type, By Sub-type, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Phishing Protection Market size is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 13.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

High-profile government & defence officials and employees may be targeted through spear phishing attacks. Phishing protection solutions help safeguard government & defence personnel against these targeted threats. Consequently, the government & defence segment would acquire nearly, 16% of the total market share by 2030.

Behavioral analysis involves establishing a baseline of normal user behavior within an organization. By understanding what constitutes typical user actions, deviations from this baseline can be identified and flagged as potential phishing threats. Behavioral analysis contributes to risk-based authentication by assessing the risk associated with specific user actions.

Thus, because of the increased focus on behavioral analysis, the market is anticipated to increase significantly. Additionally, Integration with security orchestration (SOAR) platforms enables this protection solutions to connect with incident response workflows seamlessly. Organizations can customize incident response playbooks within SOAR platforms to align with their specific protection requirements. Hence, integration with security orchestration platforms has been a pivotal factor in driving the growth of the market.

However, Supply chain phishing introduces an extended attack surface beyond the immediate organization. Attackers can use supply chain weaknesses to compromise several entities, making it difficult for businesses to protect against threats that originate outside of their immediate control. Regulatory compliance requirements often extend to supply chain cybersecurity. Organizations must ensure that their supply chain practices comply with data protection and privacy regulations. Thus, supply chain phishing risks can slow down the growth of the market.

By Offering Analysis

By offering, the market is categorized into solution and services. The services segment covered 24% revenue share in the market in 2022. These protection services often include advanced email security and filtering capabilities. These protection services often include URL scanning and analysis capabilities. They scrutinize website links in emails or messages, identifying whether they lead to legitimate websites or malicious domains associated with phishing attacks.

By Sub-type Analysis

Based on sub-type, the market is classified into email-based phishing and non-email-based phishing. The non-email-based phishing segment recorded a 25% revenue share in the market in 2022. Vishing involves using voice communication to trick individuals into revealing sensitive information. This can include phone calls impersonating legitimate organizations or automated voice messages prompting users to take certain actions.

By Deployment Analysis

By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on premise. The on premise segment garnered 40% revenue share in the market in 2022. On premise solutions operate within the organization's network, providing a degree of isolation from external networks. On premise solutions allow organizations to have direct control over network latency and performance.

By Enterprise Size Analysis

On the basis of enterprise size, the market is divided into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. The small & medium-sized enterprises segment acquired a 30% revenue share in the market in 2022. Small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) recognize the importance of educating employees about phishing threats. SMEs engage with vendors and partners, and cybercriminals may attempt to compromise communications between these entities.

By Vertical Analysis

Based on vertical, the market is fragmented into BFSI, IT & ITeS, government & defence, healthcare & lifesciences, retail, media & entertainment, and others. The BFSI segment recorded a 20% revenue share in the market in 2022. BFSI segment deals with significant financial transactions and sensitive customer data. Phishing attacks targeting financial institutions aim to compromise customer accounts, execute fraudulent transactions, or gain unauthorized access to confidential information.

By Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating 36% revenue share. North America is a prime target for cybercriminals due to its economic significance and the wealth of valuable data stored by businesses and government entities.

List of Key Companies Profiled

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (KKR & Co. Inc.)

Cofense Inc.

DuoCircle LLC

IRONSCALES LTD

Microsoft Corporation

Mimecast Limited

Proofpoint, Inc. ( Thoma Bravo )

) OpenText Corporation

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.(The Chertoff Group)

Fortra, LLC (HGGC)

Market Report Segmentation

By Offering

Solution

Services

By Sub-type

Email-based Phishing

Non-Email-based Phishing

By Deployment

Cloud

On premise

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Vertical

IT & ITeS

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Lifesciences

Retail

BFSI

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

