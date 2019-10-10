Phitonex Announces $2M Seed Funding

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phitonex, Inc., developers of next generation fluorescent labels for biomarker detection on single cells, announces that is has closed a $2M seed round led by private investors.

In life science research and diagnostics, the number of questions per individual cell is the key determining factor whether you can determine clinical efficacy of a life-saving treatment, the potential for a new cure, or the diagnostic ability of a new test. Phitonex has developed a platform that allows for the precise engineering of optical properties to provide high resolution analysis of single cells by high throughput flow cytometry. Their NovaFluor labels immediately unlock a higher number of parameters on current instrumentation and provide unmatched cell population resolution to drive enhanced biological insight.

"This commitment not only enables us to scale and take our labels to market but also gives us the chance to expand and accelerate our development of precision molecular-scale optics for various applications in need of high resolution biology," Chris Dwyer, Ph.D. Co-Founder and CSO said.

Phitonex NovaFluor fluorescent labels provide four key benefits:

clean and bright: the labels emit light as engineered and designed

consistent and stable: thanks to the stability of the platform, NovaFluor labels are consistent and incredibly stable over time, critical in high throughput applications

quantitative: with a known number of labels per antibody, the labels provide the opportunity to bring true quantitation of molecules to a variety of life science applications

tunable brightness: the brightness of any label can be tuned up or down, enabling the detection of heretofore undiscoverable molecules and targets

"Advances in hardware and software have outpaced current dye technology and created a critical need for a rapid increase in high performance fluorescent labels to enable more questions per individual cell. Our Phiton platform and labels meet this opportunity with the right technology, at the right time, and bring new capabilities to extant hardware while lowering the barrier to entry to single cell analysis," said Alvin Lebeck, Ph.D, Chairman and co-founder of Phitonex.

Phitonex will be releasing its NovaFluor test kits for multicolor staining this fall, and plans to release more labels for high resolution biology soon. For more information about their labels and to connect to discuss your application, please visit www.phitonex.com .

About Phitonex, Inc.

Phitonex, Inc. is developing next generation fluorescent labels for biomarker detection. We have developed a new paradigm in the detection of biological molecules on single cells, critically important in the development of new treatments and cures as the single cell is the fundamental unit of health and disease. NovaFluor is a registered trademark of Phitonex, Inc. Labels are for research use only, not for use in diagnostic procedures.

SOURCE Phitonex, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.phitonex.com/

