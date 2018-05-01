Phivida Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

Mr. Campbell is a highly accomplished senior sales executive with over 20 years of key account retention with a proven track record of establishing sustainable revenues, maximizing returns in underperforming markets while increasing profitability, and cultivating productivity of high performance sales teams.

Mr. Campbell brings a wealth of executive leadership, multi-channel marketing expertise and strong relationships with the largest food and beverage distributors and retailers in the world, serving Fortune 500 brands.

As the former Director of Sales of Red Bull North America, Mr. Campbell forged strategic alliances with major distributors resulting in over-indexing growth in the functional beverage category. Mr. Campbell supervised over 19,000 accounts in 13 states, nine major metropolitan areas, managing six direct reports and 26 indirect reports.

Supporting Phivida CEO Jim Bailey, and former President of Red Bull Canada, he was instrumental in building the category in North America and driving annual revenue growth from $0 to over $150 million in less than ten years.

Beyond Red Bull, Mr. Campbell has managed the successful growth of several multinational brands in highly competitive beverage categories, including; Diaego's Smirnoff, Johnny Walker, Guinness, Baileys brands; Mikes Hard Lemonade (Mark Anthony Group), Brown Forman's Jack Daniels and Southern Comfort and Stoli Vodka.

As CCO, Mr. Campbell will supervise all business development activities while introducing Phivida's CBD-Hemp Oil infused products to some the largest food and beverage distribution partners in the USA, and internationally.

Phivida commercialization strategy centers around building major channel partnerships, targeting alternative health care clinics, natural specialty grocery chains, and ecommerce. His extensive experience in managing top-tier sales teams and implementing successful multi-channel strategies will be valuable assets in this endeavor.

"Doug was our first choice for senior leadership in sales and distribution," said Phivida CEO Jim Bailey. "He is a great motivator of distributors, retailers and captive sales professionals. We are proud to welcome him to Phivida, within the role of Chief Commercial Officer."

Mr. Campbell states, "Phivida represents the ideal opportunity for me to translate a rewarding career in beverage sales and marketing into my growing passion for the health and wellness sector. I have turned to natural plant-based treatment to heal myself from sports injuries and as a tool in disease prevention, and I am a firm believer in the value of cannabidiol infused products. Most of all, I am thrilled to join Phivida working alongside my Red Bull alumnus and commercialize another ground-breaking functional beverage category." Mr. Campbell said.

Phivida President and Chairman, Mr. John Belfontaine states, "On behalf of the board, we are pleased to welcome Doug as our new Chief Commercial Officer. Management continues to evolve the senior executive leadership team by adding depth of experience, networks and a proven record of success. This exercise is vital to stewarding long term shareholder value through new market share expansion and revenue growth." said Mr. Belfontaine.

The CBD product market in the USA is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2022i, and is anticipated to grow into a greater share of a global health and wellness market which is reported to have reached $1 Trillion USD as of 2017.ii

Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida is a premiere brand of cannabidiol ("CBD") infused functional foods, beverages and clinical health products, poised for global distribution. Using nanoencapsulation technology, Phivida converts cannabinoid oils and extracts into water soluble delivery, enhancing bioavailability, and timed released within the body.

Phivida's nanoencapsulated CBD is infused into CBD beverages, foods and supplements containing a proprietary blend of phytonutraceuticals studied to target a range of health conditions, from chronic pain, to terminal diseases. The World Anti-Doping Association's recently lifted a ban of CBD from hemp oil and the World Health Organization's recent statement supports clinical benefits of CBD for athletes and active families.

Celebrating; Health and Wellness, In Harmony™, Phivida's mission is to lead the alternative health care sector as the benchmark quality standard in premium cannabinoid infused foods, beverages and clinical products, with a dedication to research, education and investing back into the communities which we so proudly serve.

Phivida ["fiii-vee-daa"] is a publicly traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "VIDA". For more information on Phivida visit www.phivida.com or join our social media network @Phivida. For investor information please email us at IR@phivida.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phivida-appoints-new-chief-commercial-officer-300639921.html

SOURCE Phivida Holdings Inc.

Related Links

www.phivida.com

