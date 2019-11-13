Phivida Expands Distribution of Oki Beverages with new Distributor for Florida Market

"We are thrilled to get our Oki beverages in the hands of Florida consumers, and address the many requests we've had to establish a presence in the state," said Jim Bailey, President and CEO of Phivida. "We worked together with our retail partners in choosing a distribution partner in an effort to provide best in class service to the natural specialty market throughout Florida."

The new Florida distributor has an extensive retail network where they will introduce Oki beverages as well as service the 21 Florida specialty grocery stores that are part of a chain where Oki has been successful to date.

"Given the strong interest in health and wellness products in Florida, we see a great future for Oki beverages here," added Mr. Bailey. "Our new distribution partner has started to receive shipments of Oki products, and their team is excited about bringing it to market."

With the addition of Florida, Oki beverages are now available in six states, including California, Colorado, Nevada, New York and Texas. The brand has experienced particularly strong growth, with over 200 percent growth in distribution in the last two months alone.

Oki is a unique line of beverages in eight refreshing flavors and contains 20 milligrams of CBD derived naturally from broad-spectrum hemp extract. It is available at retailers in six states and online at feeloki.com.

Phivida Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, with operations in San Diego, CA. Phivida is a premium functional food and beverage company focused on whole plant nutrition and natural ingredients that help best maintain overall health and balance in the human body. The company infuses broad spectrum hemp extract with CBD into a variety of premium beverages and personal care products for everyday health. Phivida embraces and celebrates a return to organic, natural, plant-based foods and beverages, and a focus on holistic health and wellness. The vision is to become the leader in whole-plant solutions by providing holistic remedies for a more natural alternative to pharmaceuticals, and guiding people toward a vibrant, healthy life. For more information, visit phivida.com.

