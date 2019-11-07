Phivida Holdings Inc. Announces Grobo as its First Independent Third Party Seller on its E-commerce Platform Bloomgroove.com

VANCOUVER and SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Phivida Holdings Inc. (CSE: VIDAOTCQX: PHVAF) ("Phivida" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with Grobo, a plant growing system manufacturer, as its first third-party seller on Phivida's e-commerce platform, Bloomgroove.com ("Bloomgroove").

Bloomgroove is a custom-built e-commerce platform that offers premium smoking gear, plant-growing equipment, and other accessories from verified, reputable manufacturers.

Bloomgroove's unique seller module allows producers to set up independent storefronts and have complete control over creating and updating listings, making sales and tracking orders. To the knowledge of Phivida, no other platform in the niche currently offers any similar online selling services.

David Moon, President of Wikala.com Inc., the publisher of Bloomgroove, commented: "We are excited to partner up with such an innovative and passionate young company. Grobo's team is devoted to creating healthy, environmentally-friendly plant growing systems, and Bloomgroove's unique seller module provides them with direct access to the accessories niche. We believe Bloomgroove's capabilities will also provide vendors with more exposure in the marketplace."

Grobo offers its plant-growing systems through select distribution channels, including Bloomgroove and Amazon.

"We are thrilled to be launching on Bloomgroove in both Canada and the US. At Grobo, we strive to design incredible user experiences for cannabis consumers, and Bloomgroove does just that. David and his team have developed a trustworthy marketplace that is easy to use for both customers and merchants. We look forward to building a long term relationship together," said Bjorn Dawson, Grobo CEO and Co-founder.

Bloomgroove's seller module is currently in beta. The Company expects that it will soon announce the release date for the open version, which will bring Bloomgroove a step closer to becoming an international online marketplace for independent sellers. The Company is inviting vendors to test the platform's seller functionalities and set up their independent stores on Bloomgroove.com.

ABOUT Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, with operations in San Diego, CA. Phivida is a premium functional food and beverage company focused on whole plant nutrition and natural ingredients that help best maintain overall health and balance in the human body. The company infuses organic active hemp extract into a variety of premium beverages and clinical products for everyday health. Phivida embraces and celebrates a return to organic, natural, plant-based foods and beverages, and a focus on holistic health and wellness. The mission is to help reduce the world's dependence on pharmaceuticals and provide food and beverage choices that allow customers to live a balanced, healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit phivida.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future events or future performance and include statements about Bloomgroove and the expected competitive benefits and features of Bloomgroove. Forward-looking statements and information are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable by management of the Company at the time they were made, including assumptions regarding the cannabis industry and assumptions regarding the expected demand for Bloomgroove's capabilities. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied due to a number of factors and risks, including but not limited to delays, increased competition, changes in consumer demand and preferences, and legal and/or regulatory changes. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Phivida Holdings Inc.

Related Links

www.phivida.com

