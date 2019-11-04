Phivida Holdings Inc. Launches Closed Beta (v2) of Wikala's eCommerce Platform

VANCOUVER and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Phivida Holdings Inc. (CSE: VIDAOTCQX: PHVAF) ("Phivida" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closed beta launch of its e-commerce site, Wikala.com ("Wikala"), an online CBD marketplace for US vendors. Phivida previously launched the private beta for its accessories site in May, 2019, following its acquisition of Wikala.com Inc., which was subsequently rebranded as Bloomgroove.com and released live in September 2019.

Wikala is now live in closed beta and, while it is not yet available for general access, it is presently populated with Phivida's current roster of products. In addition, the site is also in closed beta for independent businesses that can register through the sellers' portal. Once the sign-up process is complete, and Wikala has fully launched, approved vendors will be able to create digital storefronts to list and sell CBD products across the United States. Wikala is expected to be fully live for online shopping on December 1, 2019.

Wikala will provide leading CBD product companies in the industry with a new and robust sales channel that can expand their consumer reach. Through Wikala, Phivida is building a standalone CBD marketplace in the United States. Wikala is aimed at providing an online shopping option that will connect customers directly to third party sellers and manufacturers.

David Moon, President of Wikala.com Inc., commented: "We're excited to see this vision finally coming together. We've gotten some great feedback that has allowed us to refine the integration between customer and vendor. We're continuing to make the necessary tweaks, and we will be using this final open beta stage to ensure we get the process right."

Jim Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of Phivida, added: "Wikala will provide us with direct access to both the vendor and customer, allowing us to focus on providing the best possible shopping experience. By connecting customers with high-quality CBD vendors, we expect this aspect of our business to be less exposed to the stringent regulatory requirements that are required in the traditional bricks and mortar retail channel."

What sets Wikala apart from other eCommerce sites is its proprietary technology. Wikala is a highly customizable online platform that offers merchants powerful features that, to Phivida's knowledge, no other CBD online stores currently offer. Platform features now include a streamlined seller dashboard, advanced smart search, and product comparison tools, among others.

ABOUT Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, with operations in San Diego, CA. Phivida is a premium functional food and beverage company focused on whole plant nutrition and natural ingredients that help best maintain overall health and balance in the human body. The company infuses organic active hemp extract into a variety of premium beverages and clinical products for everyday health. Phivida embraces and celebrates a return to organic, natural, plant-based foods and beverages, and a focus on holistic health and wellness. The mission is to help reduce the world's dependence on pharmaceuticals and provide food and beverage choices that allow customers to live a balanced, healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit phivida.com.

ABOUT Wikala.com Inc.

Wikala.com Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with operations in Belgrade, Serbia. The Wikala core team includes e-commerce professionals with decades of combined experience in online marketing, content creation and e-commerce sales. Using proven and market-tested marketing approaches to building traffic, Wikala has successfully become a major content player in the cannabis sector. Wikala's e-commerce site is a modular, custom-built back-end portal that will offer significant advantages over the plug-and-play approach offered by other vendors, that is designed to provide a superior user experience through its customizability in order to address consumer needs directly. In addition, Wikala's e-commerce site will exist within a proprietary technology eco-system, which sets Wikala's e-commerce platform apart from other approaches taken in this space.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future events or future performance and include statements about Wikala and the expected competitive benefits and features of Wikala. Forward-looking statements and information are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable by management of the Company at the time they were made, including assumptions regarding the CBD industry and assumptions regarding the expected demand for Wikala's capabilities. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied due to a number of factors and risks, including but not limited to delays, increased competition, changes in consumer demand and preferences, and legal and/or regulatory changes. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

