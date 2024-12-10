Phixey Unveils Public Stock Offering While Reinventing the Phone Protection Industry

Phixey disrupts the $24 billion device insurance industry with its revolutionary $19.95/year protection plan. Post this

The offering, open to qualified investors with a minimum investment of $500, consists of Common Shares. The initiative enables Phixey to enhance its brand presence and redefine itself in the device repair and insurance space.

Phixey's standout services include:

Device Protection Plan: $19.95/year, with free phone repair if necessary, no monthly premiums and no deductibles.





Nationwide Repair Network: Phixey has convenient repair locations throughout the United States.





Phixey Wireless is a wireless company powered by T-Mobile that offers the lowest 5G plans in the nation, exclusive to Phixey members.





$4.95 Accessories: Accessories for your phone are priced at $4.95 with free shipping

Investor-Exclusive Bonuses

To celebrate, Phixey is offering investors bonuses for a limited time. Depending on the amount of their investment, investors can receive 7% to 15% bonus shares. For instance, a purchase of 10,000 shares during this period will result in 11,000 shares.

To learn more about the offering and to invest, visit: www.StartEngine.com/Phixey

Phixey is revolutionizing the industry. In addition to its stock offering, on January 1, 2025, Phixey Wireless, a subsidiary of Phixey, will launch nationwide 5G unlimited talk and text for just $5.00 monthly, with no hidden fees or catches. By positioning itself as the most reasonable wireless carrier in the U.S., Phixey reinforces its commitment to delivering outstanding value to customers.

These transformative initiatives allow Phixey to focus on delivering user-friendly solutions and expanding accessibility.

"We are on the cusp of an extraordinary journey in 2025," Daniel Daragan, CEO and Founder of Phixey. "With the support of our investors and loyal community, we are not just disrupting the market – we are redefining it."

About Phixey

Phixey, based in Fort Lauderdale, is an advanced service solution company that offers nationwide cost-effective device protection and repair with subscriptions as low as $19.95 annually. In 2025, it will launch an unprecedented $5 monthly 5G wireless plan, redefining value and convenience in the tech repair and insurance market.

There are cell phone repair stores in almost every shopping center in the Country, with most cities having 10 to 20 repair stores that all profit. The average phone repair costs around $300 and is a billion-dollar industry. Fifty million phones were repaired last year.

The other side of the coin is insurance on cell phones, tablets, laptops, and computers. People pay $7 to $40 per device PER MONTH, with a huge deductible if you should have a claim. Most of the time, people do not even realize they are paying these additional monthly fees that add up to billions for the insurance industry.

Everyone has a cell phone, tablet, laptop, or computer, and most have a few of each. They all break, making the business model work for everyone. "There were 307 million smartphone users in the United States as of 2022" without tablets, laptops, computers, and wearables.

Phixey ( www.Phixey.com ) is a club for cell phones, tablets, laptops, computers, and wearables like AAA is a club for car owners. With membership comes tremendous benefits, but the #1 benefit is if your device ever breaks, they will fix it for FREE with NO DEDUCTIBLE. There are no monthly premiums, just one low annual fee. The 2nd benefit, but as big as the first, is Phixey Wireless, powered by T-Mobile. Phixey Wireless offers nationwide wireless 5G, with plans starting at $5.00 monthly for unlimited talk and text. As a member, you have access to the lowest wireless plans in the nation.

Phixey is causing a major disruption in these billion-dollar industries because membership is just $19.95 A YEAR, with no monthly premiums, deductibles, or catch.

Phixey is revolutionizing this industry by changing the way business currently takes place. This will save people hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars per year and give them peace of mind that their devices are protected.

For more information, visit Start Engine: https://www.startengine.com/offering/phixey

