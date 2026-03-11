PHLUR Enters Sephora Europe and Mexico, Accelerating Global Fragrance Growth

Top-selling modern fragrance brand builds on momentum across North America, the UK, the Middle East and Australia with expanded international retail presence

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PHLUR, the modern fine fragrance brand reshaping the category through its emotive, community-driven approach, will launch at Sephora across Mexico and Europe this spring and summer, marking a major milestone in the brand's global retail expansion amid surging demand for contemporary fragrance.

Already a fast-growing, top 2 U.S. EMV driver and a leading fragrance brand across North America and the UK, PHLUR has recently entered Sephora Middle East and Mecca in Australia, marking a significant new chapter in the brand's global growth. The brand will also complement PHLUR's existing distribution with Space NK, Selfridges, and Brown Thomas, with whom the brand will continue to grow in the U.K. and Ireland. The upcoming Sephora launches further reinforce PHLUR's international momentum and consumer demand, bringing cult-favorite scents including Vanilla Skin, Father Figure, and Missing Person to new audiences worldwide. This next phase reflects PHLUR's focus on fragrance wardrobing, encouraging self-expression through unexpected scent combinations and a more personal, layered approach to wearing fragrance.

PHLUR will make its debut in Mexico with Sephora Mexico, launching with an app-exclusive preview on April 3, followed by a full e-commerce and brick-and-mortar rollout beginning April 6. In Europe, PHLUR's rollout will unfold in a phased approach beginning in late April. The brand will first launch through Sephora Europe's Minis & More assortment to drive discovery and trial during the week of April 27, featuring six travel-size SKUs available both within the Minis & More offering and online. Early June will see app-exclusive access from June 4 through June 7, allowing Sephora app users to shop the broader assortment ahead of the wider launch. The full e-commerce launch across Sephora Europe will follow on June 8, with brick-and-mortar doors opening beginning the week of June 22. The product range in both markets will include the Eau de Parfums, Hair and Body Fragrance Mists, Body Oils, Sets and Deodorants.

"Fragrance today is deeply personal- it's how people express identity, memory and mood without saying a word. Our partnership with Sephora has been instrumental in building PHLUR's community, and expanding into Europe and Mexico marks a meaningful next chapter in our global journey. These markets have a deep appreciation for fragrance, and we're excited to introduce a more personal, layered approach to scent that reflects how people are wearing fragrance today as part of their daily lives and identities." - Chriselle Lim

Together, these launches mark a significant step forward in PHLUR's international expansion, reflecting the brand's ability to connect across cultures through scent. With a growing global footprint and continued consumer demand, PHLUR's expansion reflects a broader shift toward personal fragrance layering, a key driver of category growth globally.

ABOUT PHLUR

Mindfully formulated, transparent and responsibly sourced, PHLUR creates modern fine fragrances – meticulously crafted by world-class perfumers. With Chriselle Lim acting as Creative Director and lead storyteller, PHLUR creates fragrances that are inspired by memories, moments, experiences and feelings – those that are intimately personal and universally shared. To view products and for more information, visit www.phlur.com.

SOURCE PHLUR