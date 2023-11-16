PHM Finds Transformative Cancer Diagnostics and Treatments are Underutilized in Employer Health Benefit Programs

Private Health Management, Inc.

16 Nov, 2023

Molecular Profiling Whitepaper Provides Actionable Steps for Employers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHM, a clinically sophisticated healthcare navigation firm specializing in providing the best care and outcomes to individuals facing serious and complex conditions, reveals a significant gap in the provision of cutting-edge cancer diagnostics and treatments within the U.S. employer population. PHM's findings suggest limited employer awareness of the latest advancements in cancer care to optimize outcomes and lower costs for employees and their dependents.

PHM's Applied Health Intelligence Whitepaper for Benefits Leaders: Why Every Employer Needs a Molecular Profiling Strategy
PHM's Applied Health Intelligence Whitepaper for Benefits Leaders: Why Every Employer Needs a Molecular Profiling Strategy

Molecular profiling is a growing set of diagnostic tools used to identify the factors that drive tumor growth. Almost every cancer patient stands to benefit from molecular profiling to improve treatment decisions and detect recurrence. However, PHM's analysis of claims data and medical literature shows that only 20-60% of cancer patients receive molecular diagnostics. In contrast, 98% of cancer patients managed by PHM received molecular diagnostics.

"Over the past two decades, we have seen a major paradigm shift in how we can successfully treat cancer – away from treatments based solely on where the tumor originated and towards strategies that use precision oncology to target specific molecular properties of the tumor cells," said Eva Gordon, Chief Scientist, PHM. "In the past ten years, PHM's molecular profiling strategy for our patients has saved, extended, and added to the quality of our patients' lives."

PHM endorses a five-step action plan for employers to leverage the full potential of precision oncology for their workforce:

Stay Current Establish relationships with trusted cancer experts to stay updated on the rapidly evolving field of cancer diagnostics and treatments. 

Assess Employee NeedsCollaborate with your data partners to gain insights into how molecular diagnostics are being used within your employee population.

Evaluate CoverageEngage benefits consultants to evaluate health and pharmaceutical plans for consistent and appropriate coverage of molecular profiling, including hereditary testing, tumor tissue analysis, and liquid biopsies.

Support ProvidersEnsure healthcare partners – including care navigation and second opinion providers – are equipped to adapt to rapid advancements in cancer treatment.

Develop a Business CaseCollect clinical and financial data to drive the adoption of molecular profiling, not only within your organization, but across the healthcare ecosystem.

"Despite evidence supporting positive clinical and cost impacts, the widespread adoption of molecular diagnostics is still very low, primarily because these types of transformative treatments are not well understood," says Ken Tarkoff, Chief Executive Officer, PHM. "Employers play a crucial role in advancing precision oncology to enhance clinical outcomes, reduce costs, and promote the well-being of individuals facing cancer."

Download PHM's whitepaper "Why Every Employer Needs a Molecular Profiling Strategy".

About PHM
Private Health Management (PHM), a clinically sophisticated healthcare navigation firm, specializes in assisting clients to obtain the best care and outcomes when facing serious and complex medical conditions. Individuals and businesses who make their employees' health a priority rely on PHM to achieve the best of what's possible in medicine. PrivateHealth.com

SOURCE Private Health Management, Inc.

