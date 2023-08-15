PHM Launches ClearCancerIQ™, a Proprietary Predictive Tool for Employers Seeking to Improve Cancer Care and Reduce Spend

News provided by

Private Health Management

15 Aug, 2023, 17:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHM, a clinically sophisticated healthcare navigation firm specializing in serious and complex conditions, introduces ClearCancerIQ (CCIQ), the first-of-its-kind predictive analytics tool designed to help employers size their company's cancer risk through quantitative analysis of their health plan population. An innovation in PHM's ClearCancer™ suite of solutions, CCIQ enables companies to develop high impact strategies to manage cancer at both the employee and workforce level.

For more than 16 years, PHM has delivered exceptional care and outcomes to clients with the most complex cancer cases. ClearCancer is a distinctive cancer care management service for employers invested in the health of their employees. The addition of the CCIQ tool leverages machine learning to enable actionable insights based on cancer type, stage, and workforce demographics across the entire spectrum of cancer care — prevention, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and recovery.

"At PHM, we believe everyone should have access to the best diagnostics, specialists, and treatments," said Renae Flanders, PHM Chief Executive Officer. "By empowering employers with data-driven insights to enhance cancer care, ClearCancerIQ is a powerful new tool to create a healthier workforce and optimize healthcare spend."

Cancer is now the highest cost condition for employers according to a 2023 survey by Business Group on Health. Despite transformational medical advancements, cancer continues to grow in prevalence and cost within the workforce, impacting 1-2% of the employee population but accounting for 10-15% of healthcare spend. CCIQ predicts health plan costs to help employers optimize cancer spend. While the American Association for Cancer Research's recent cancer progress report highlights the remarkable progress being made against cancer, some racial, ethnic, and other medically underserved groups have not benefitted equally. Using data analytics to identify possible gaps is the first step to narrowing them.

"Benefits leaders face difficult trade-offs," says Tommy Axford, PHM SVP Business Development. "While our clients are eager to provide the latest and best care possible for employees with cancer, they must manage their healthcare budget closely at the same time. PHM harnesses the power of data analytics to make it possible for them to do both well. Our end-to-end ClearCancer suite of solutions helps our clients develop a targeted strategy to ensure the resources used to manage cancer are being leveraged in the areas that deliver the greatest impact."

About PHM

PHM is a clinically sophisticated healthcare navigator specializing in serious and complex conditions. The company uses its deep health intelligence and problem-solving expertise to help individuals get well and stay well. Individuals, families, and companies that make their employees' health a priority rely on PHM for the best of what's possible in medicine. PrivateHealth.com.

SOURCE Private Health Management

