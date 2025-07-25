PHNIX Launches Global Brand Upgrade and Two Flagship Products at Guangzhou Summit

GUANGZHOU, China, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX has officially unveiled its upgraded global brand strategy at the PHNIX Global Brand Summit in Guangzhou. The event gathered international distributors, industry experts, and media representatives to witness the company's renewed vision and the debut of two flagship products: "World No.1 Energy" and "The Chairman's Lounge."

Chairman Andrew Zong and Vice Chairman Li Zhang introduced the PHNIX Brand Pyramid Strategy, setting a bold path to become a century-lasting enterprise, achieve €1.3 billion in global sales, and expand into 100 international markets.

During the summit, Mr. Hengyi Zhao, Vice Supervisor of the China Energy Conservation Association (CECA), awarded PHNIX the title of "International Heat Pump Brand," recognizing its leadership in sustainable innovation. A distribution partner from Germany also shared insights into PHNIX's exceptional product performance and strong reputation in Europe.

Global Technology Meets Premium Lifestyle

The newly launched "World No.1 Energy" is a next-generation, high-efficiency residential heat pump, designed for global households. Backed by more than 1,400 patents, it reflects PHNIX's commitment to low-carbon, energy-saving solutions.

"The Chairman's Lounge" is a premium indoor air system tailored for executives and luxury residences, co-developed with over ten entrepreneurs under the Health & Vitality Club initiative. It represents a new standard for business-class comfort and wellness.

The two products embody PHNIX's dual strategy: global technology breakthroughs paired with premium, localized applications.

To support this rollout, PHNIX also announced an upgraded Global Service Charter and launched a global promotional campaign — accelerating its journey toward becoming a world leader in ultra-premium indoor air systems.

"We're not just launching products — we're launching a vision," said Andrew Zong. "This is our commitment to smarter, healthier, and more sustainable living worldwide."

PHNIX continues to lead the development of energy-efficient heat pump technologies for residential and commercial markets worldwide. PHNIX product range includes pool heat pumps, monoblock heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, and smart indoor air systems built for sustainability and performance.

Discover more at PHNIX's international website: https://www.phnix-e.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738214/phnix_heat_pump_global_brand_summit_2025.jpg