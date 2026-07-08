Pho Hoa Palm Beach Celebrates Grand Opening July 18 & 19, 2026

Family-Owned Restaurant Brings Pho, Fresh Vietnamese Flavors, and a Welcoming Dining Experience to Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea Palm Beach is excited to announce its official grand opening on July 18 and July 19, 2026, bringing over 40 years of pho-making tradition, fresh Vietnamese-inspired flavors, and a welcoming dining experience to the Palm Beach community.

Part of the internationally recognized Pho Hoa brand, founded in 1983, the new Palm Beach location combines decades of culinary tradition with a local, family-owned approach focused on hospitality, quality, and connection.

Pho Noodles

"With a legacy spanning more than 40 years, our mission remains the same: to deliver comforting, consistent, and approachable pho while sharing Vietnamese culture and cuisine with communities around the world," said Quoc Phan, CEO of Pho Hoa Corporation. "We're excited to see that mission continue in Palm Beach through owners who are passionate about serving their community and introducing more people to the flavors and traditions that have made Pho Hoa a trusted brand for decades."

For owner Minh Hoang, the opening represents more than a new restaurant - it is an opportunity to give back to the community his family calls home. Minh and his wife operate the restaurant together, supported by their children and a dedicated team who share a commitment to hospitality, quality, and community connection.

"Opening Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea Palm Beach is meaningful to our family because this community has become home to us," said Minh Hoang, owner of Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea Palm Beach. "My wife, my daughter, and our team are proud to create a place where everyone feels welcome. We want to share the food, hospitality, and traditions that are important to our family while introducing more people to Vietnamese cuisine in a way that feels approachable and enjoyable for everyone."

A Tradition of Quality and Flavor

At Pho Hoa Palm Beach, guests can enjoy a wide selection of pho featuring Pho Hoa's signature slow-simmered broth, premium meats, fresh herbs, and locally sourced ingredients. Beyond pho, the menu includes rice plates, vermicelli bowls, appetizers, and refreshing beverages, offering something for both longtime Vietnamese food enthusiasts and first-time guests.

Grand Opening Celebration

To celebrate the grand opening, Pho Hoa Palm Beach invites the community to join the festivities on July 18 (11 am - 9 pm) and July 19, 2026 (11 am - 7 pm).

As a special thank-you:

Spend $50 or more while dining in and receive an exclusive limited-edition Pho Hoa gift , available while supplies last.

, available while supplies last. Pho Hoa Loyalty App members will receive an exclusive 30% OFF offer for all pickup orders during Grand Opening Week, available only through the Pho Hoa App (07/13 - 07/19).

Guests will have the opportunity to explore the full menu, experience Pho Hoa's signature flavors, and be among the first to celebrate this exciting new addition to Palm Beach.

For more information, visit phohoa.com or follow us on Facebook at Pho Hoa Jazen Tea Palm Beach

SOURCE Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea