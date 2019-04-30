Pho Hoa Ranked on Franchise 500

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pho Hoa Noodle Soup was recently ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry, as evidenced by the fact that Entrepreneur received more than 1,000 applications this year, making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever.

Pho Hoa Noodle Soup

Pho Hoa Noodle Soup was evaluated on a variety of key factors such as costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, unit growth and financial strength and stability. The company was given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points.

"At Pho Hoa, we strive daily to make the franchising experience with us an easy one," says Kan Simon, the Franchise Development Consultant for Pho Hoa Noodle Soup and Jazen Tea. "From site selection to grand opening, the Pho Hoa team works with its franchisees to ensure support every step of the way. With simple operations, expert marketing support, and delicious recipes, Pho Hoa is a great choice for any entrepreneur looking to start their own restaurant."

Over their 35 years of experience, Pho Hoa Noodle Soup has become influential in the franchising world and a prominent choice for entrepreneurs looking to franchise their own restaurant. Pho Hoa's position on the Franchise 500 is a testament to its strength as a franchising option.

For more information about franchising opportunities with Pho Hoa Noodle Soup, visit PhoHoa.com/franchising today.

About Pho Hoa

Founded in 1983, Pho Hoa Noodle Soup now operates in 6 countries internationally, and continues to offer delicious and healthy pho noodle soup at an affordable price. As the largest Vietnamese Fast-Casual dining chain in the world, quality and consistency remain the company's top priorities and have been the driving force behind their success as a franchise.

Media Inquiries

Kan Simon

Franchise Development Consultant

916-779-8800 x 103

kansimon@aureflam.com

SOURCE Pho Hoa Noodle Soup