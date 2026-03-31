Phocas Financial Appoints Yolanda Foreman Chairperson & CEO

Institutional U.S. Small Cap Equity Investment Manager Promotes From Within

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment management firm Phocas Financial Corporation, an active service provider to U.S. public pension plans, is entering a new era of leadership with the appointment of Yolanda Foreman as Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Foreman will assume the role following the retirement of William Schaff from the firm's institutional business on March 31, 2026. This transition positions Phocas Financial to build on its proven record and continue delivering high-quality service to its clients. For additional details regarding Phocas Financial, please visit https://phocasfinancial.com/ .

Ms. Yolanda Foreman - Source: Phocas Financial Corporation

New Leadership at Phocas Financial

Ms. Foreman's appointment as Chairperson and CEO is a recognition of her strategic vision and resilience. She joined Phocas Financial on March 12, 2020, the day before the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic, and worked to navigate the firm through significant global and industry challenges. Her leadership during that period and since established her as the natural choice for the top executive role. Under her guidance, Phocas Financial is poised to continue its commitment to client service and strategic growth.

"As Phocas embarks on its next chapter of leadership, we extend our profound appreciation to William Schaff for his distinguished service and invaluable guidance in building our firm," said Ms. Foreman. "Our leadership changes position us to build on our proven record of accomplishment and to continue delivering the high quality service and innovative solutions our clients deserve and rightly expect."

Acknowledging William Schaff's Contributions

Phocas Financial expresses its deep appreciation to William Schaff for his years of dedicated service and guidance. His contributions have been instrumental in the firm's achievements, and the company wishes him well in his new capacity supervising Phocas' private client service. The planned transition ensures continuity and a smooth handover of responsibilities.

This leadership change underscores Phocas Financial's commitment to strong governance and forward-looking strategy. The company looks forward to its next chapter under Ms. Foreman's leadership.

Media Contact: Ms. Yolanda Foreman & nbsp, [email protected], 510.995.5833

Phocas manages approximately $800 million in assets, with most of that capital invested by multiple U.S. public pension plans in the firm's U.S. small cap value equity strategy. The flagship strategy, launched in May 2006, has delivered attractive results over its nearly 20-year history. As of December 31, 2025, its five-year median annual outperformance before fees versus the strategy's Russell 2000 Value Index benchmark was 4.68%.

SOURCE Phocas Financial Corporation