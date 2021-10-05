Phocas Financial Names Yolanda Foreman President

About Yolanda Foreman

Ms. Foreman joined Phocas in March 2020 as a Principal after founding and serving as CEO of Morningside Asset Management, an investment firm in Atlanta, Georgia. Prior to founding Morningside, she was Co-CEO of Gray & Company Global Investment Solutions, where she served on the executive and investment committees, responsible for portfolio and operational oversight.

"Since our founding, I have led Phocas as a long-term partner for our clients. Yolanda's appointment bolsters our strategic plan to be a multi-generational resource to anticipate and exceed the needs of our clients for decades to come. Yolanda has been a valued leader and team member since joining our firm. She has propelled our evolution, and further institutionalized our client service and ability to deliver investment solutions. We're really pleased by Yolanda's elevation," said CEO Bill Schaff.

"Since joining Phocas, I have been sincerely impressed by the commitment of our team to be true long-term partners of our clients," said Ms. Foreman. "Our genuine dedication to delivering attractive risk-adjusted performance, transparency, and accessibility drives our success, and I am honored to become a partner and help lead the firm into the next stages of our careful evolution."

Phocas Financial Corporation was founded in 2005, and is based in Alameda, California. The firm is 100% employee-owned, and its partners are William Schaff, Yolanda Foreman, James Murray, Steve Block, and Kevin Granger. Phocas manages separate accounts and mutual funds for institutional investors, investment advisors, and individual investors.

The firm's client roster also includes several managers of managers serving large investors including prominent U.S. public pension plans. Phocas currently manages three main strategies: U.S. Small Cap Value equities; U.S. Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts; and U.S. Equity Income which invests in equities, fixed income instruments, and preferred securities.

Phocas investment strategies are built and managed to deliver attractive long-term returns with moderate risk and low turnover. Capacity constraint is a core value of Phocas. The team will cap assets under management in each strategy at levels designed to protect alpha production for investors. For more information about Phocas Financial please go to www.phocasfinancial.com.

