Phoenix American and Founder Institute Announce Their Partnership to Provide Fund Administration Services for VC Lab's Alumni Venture Capital Funds

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American, a leading transfer agent and fund administration provider for alternative investments and the Founder Institute, a global startup accelerator, have announced a partnership to provide fund administration, investor services and fund accounting for graduates of Founder Institute's VC Lab program. The partnership will enable program alumni to benefit from institutional-class back office infrastructure. The referral of top quality service providers to VC Lab alumni is part of the Founder Institute's ongoing post-program support.

LAUNCHING AND SUPPORTING THOUSANDS OF NEW VC FIRMS

Founder Institute is the world's largest pre-seed startup accelerator. Founded in 2009, the company has helped over 5,000 entrepreneurs get the focus and support needed to build businesses that matter. Based in Silicon Valley and with chapters across 90 countries, the Founder Institute's mission is to empower communities of talented and motivated people to build impactful technology companies worldwide. The Founder Institute has developed a structured program to help new fund managers launch impactful venture capital firms around the world, called VC Lab.

"We are looking forward to working with new venture capital talent from the Founder Institute," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President for Operations at Phoenix American. "Our experience with the needs of VC funds and our unmatched systems and services will allow founders to concentrate on applying the skills they've developed without back-office distractions."

INSTITUTIONAL-CLASS BACK OFFICE FOR VENTURE CAPITAL

The Founder Institute's ongoing support of its VC Lab graduates includes structured post-programs, coaching and facilitated connections to advisors, experts, and investors. The partnership between Phoenix American, an innovator in the alternative investment industry, and the Founder Institute aims to equip new venture capital companies with the back-office infrastructure and knowledge base necessary to maximize their chances of success.

"We are excited to welcome Phoenix American to the VC Lab family," said Mike Suprovici, Head of Acceleration at VC Lab. "Strong partners are foundational in our mission to launch 1k+ new VC Firms worldwide by 2025. We strive to provide Alumni with best-in-class partners, such as Phoenix American, to maximize their potential as they develop enduring Venture Capital Firms."

About Phoenix American:

Phoenix American provides full-service fund administration, fund accounting, transfer agent and investor services as well as sales and marketing reporting to fund sponsors in the alternative investment industry. The Phoenix American Aviation ABS group provides managing agent and accounting services for asset-backed securitizations specializing in the commercial aviation leasing industry. The company was founded in 1972, has six offices worldwide and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Contact:

David Fisher

(310) 621-7822

[email protected]

SOURCE Phoenix American