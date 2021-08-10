Phoenix American Announces New Client Partnership with Keystone National Properties

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American Financial Services ("Phoenix American"), a leading fund administration provider for alternative investments, is pleased to announce its new client partnership with real estate investment fund sponsor Keystone National Properties ("KNPRE"). Phoenix American will fulfill the back-office operational needs of KNPRE with its industry leading investor services platform featuring the state-of-the-art STAR-XMS shareholder management / transfer agent system. KNPRE will benefit from Phoenix American's combination of advanced technology, partner-oriented client service and long experience with the unique operational requirements of alternative real estate funds.

KNPRE specializes in the strategy, sponsorship, and management of tax advantaged and impact real estate investment opportunities. Their team is comprised of seasoned professionals with a wealth of experience across the real estate acquisition, due diligence, and financial services industries. Their focus on "doing well by doing good" helps them identify and structure investment opportunities that are in the best interest of investors and make a positive impact in communities. To learn more, visit KNPRE.com.

The increasing demands and expectations of both investors and regulators mean advanced operational solutions are critical to the success of today's fund sponsors. Phoenix American has combined the most efficient systems and precision back-office processes in alternative investments since its origins as a fund sponsor in 1972. Phoenix's industry leading STAR-XMS transfer agent system is the result of the company's direct experience as a fund sponsor as well as decades of experience as an administrator for alternative investment funds.

"As we continue expanding our product offerings, having a partnership with Phoenix American will allow our team to scale operations and continue providing exceptional support to our investors," said Mike Packman, Founder & CEO of KNPRE. "We are excited about partnering with a firm that is as committed to operating with excellence as we are and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship."

"KNPRE is a hands-on, investor-focused fund sponsor with integrity," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President of Operations at Phoenix American. "We are honored that KNPRE has partnered with us as their investor services provider. We're looking forward to a great relationship."

Phoenix American provides back-office outsourcing services including fund administration, fund accounting, investor services and sales and marketing reporting to management firms in the alternative investment industry. The Phoenix American aircraft group, including its Irish subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Limited, provides managing agent and accounting services for asset-backed securitizations (ABS) in the commercial aircraft and engine leasing industry. Phoenix American Phoenix has five offices worldwide, was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

