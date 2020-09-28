Phoenix American Announces New Client Partnership With New York City-Based Time Equities, Inc.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American, a leading fund administration provider, is pleased to announce its new client partnership with New York-based real estate investment and development firm, Time Equities Inc. ("TEI"). Phoenix American will fulfill the back-office operational needs of TEI with its industry-leading investor services platform featuring the state-of-the-art STAR-XMS shareholder management / transfer agent system. TEI will benefit from Phoenix American's combination of advanced technology, partner-oriented client service and long experience with the unique operational requirements of alternative investment funds.

With the growing variety and sophistication of alternative investment funds and the increasing demands of both investors and regulators, advanced operational solutions are critical to the success of today's fund sponsors. Phoenix American has combined the most efficient systems and precision back-office processes in alternative investments since its origins as a fund sponsor in 1972. Phoenix American's industry-leading STAR-XMS transfer agent system is the result of the company's direct experience as a fund sponsor as well as decades of experience as an administrator for alternative investment funds.

"We are always striving to provide the best client service possible to our investors, while at the same time managing the steady growth of our funds and investor base," said David Becker, Senior Managing Director of TEI's Equity Department and Member of the TEI Executive Advisory Board. "Having additional administrative support from Phoenix American enables us to keep our primary focus on sourcing assets to acquire with which to provide maximum value to our investors."

"Time Equities is a venerable fund sponsor with a long history of success in commercial real estate," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President, Operations for Phoenix American. "We are delighted that TEI has embraced the synergies of our two companies. Our technology and investor services platform are a great fit for TEI. We look forward to working together."

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. provides back-office outsourcing services including fund administration, fund accounting, investor services and sales and marketing reporting for management firms in the alternative investment industry. The Phoenix American aircraft group, including its Irish subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Ltd, provides managing agent services for asset-backed securitizations (ABS) in the commercial aircraft and engine leasing industry. Phoenix is an affiliate of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions. Phoenix American has five offices worldwide, was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Founded in 1966, Time Equities, Inc. ("TEI") has been in the real estate investment, development, and asset and property management business for more than 50 years. TEI currently holds in its own portfolio approximately 33.6 million square feet of residential, industrial, office and retail property, including about 5,000 multi-family apartment units, approximately 800,000 square feet in pending acquisitions, and 1.1 million square feet of various property types in stages of pre-development and development. With properties in 33 states, 5 Canadian provinces, Anguilla, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, the TEI portfolio benefits from a diversity of property types, sizes and markets. There are concentrations in the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest and West Coast of the U.S., and new markets around the world are always being evaluated.

