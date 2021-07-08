Phoenix American Announces New Client Partnership with Real Estate Fund Sponsor Bonaventure

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American is pleased to announce its new client partnership with real estate investment management firm Bonaventure. Phoenix American will support Bonaventure with its industry-leading investor services platform featuring the STAR-XMS shareholder management / transfer agent system as well as integrated fund accounting services. Bonaventure will benefit from Phoenix American's combination of advanced technology, focus on customer service and long experience with the unique operational requirements of real estate investment funds.

Customized Back-Office Services

"We selected to partner with Phoenix American for their customized suite of solutions," said Dwight Dunton, Bonaventure Founder and CEO. "Their advanced technology and financial reporting capabilities complement our approach to investor relations."

Located in Alexandria, VA, Bonaventure is a fully integrated real estate investment management firm focused on multifamily and senior housing properties that deliver superior return on investment for all parties. With over $2.25 billion in transactions, $500 million worth of HUD loans, and over 6,000 units owned, Bonaventure brings expertise, intuition, and creativity to the investment process. The company offers a full suite of investment capabilities as a transaction specialist in multifamily and senior housing. Phoenix American will onboard a series of legacy Bonaventure funds as well as support new fund offerings.

Advanced Operational Solutions

As alternative real estate investment funds continue to grow in variety and sophistication, advanced operational solutions are critical to the success of today's fund sponsors in the face of increasing demands from investors and regulators. Phoenix American has combined the most advanced systems and efficient back-office processes in alternative investments since its origins as a fund sponsor in 1972. Phoenix American's industry leading STAR-XMS investor management / transfer agent system and its integrated fund accounting capabilities are the result of the company's direct experience as a fund sponsor as well as decades of experience as an administrator for alternative investment funds.

"Bonaventure is a smart successful company with a long history of forging the right partnerships," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President, Operations for Phoenix American. "We're thrilled that for transfer agent and investor services they chose to partner with us. We look forward to working together."

About Phoenix American

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. provides back office outsourcing, fund administration services and sales and marketing reporting services to fund companies in the alternative investment industry. The Phoenix American Aviation ABS group, including its Irish subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Ltd, provides managing agent services for asset backed securitizations (ABS) in the commercial aircraft and aircraft engine leasing industry. The company is an affiliate of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions. Phoenix American has five offices worldwide, was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

