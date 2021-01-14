Phoenix American Announces New Client Partnership with Real Estate Investment Fund Sponsor Capital Square

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American , a leading fund administration provider, is pleased to announce its new client partnership with private equity real estate investment fund sponsor, Capital Square . Phoenix American will fulfill the back-office operational needs of Capital Square with its industry-leading investor services platform featuring the state-of-the-art STAR-XMS shareholder management / transfer agent system as well as specialized fund accounting and financial reporting services. Capital Square will benefit from Phoenix American's combination of advanced technology, partner-oriented client service and experience with the unique operational requirements of real estate investment funds.

Capital Square

Growing Popularity of 1031 Exchange Funds and Other Tax Advantaged Investments

Capital Square is a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, including DSTs and Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) funds. Founded in 2012, the company has completed over $2.3 billion in transaction volume. The firm is a leading sponsor of DST offerings for both investors seeking replacement property as part of a Section 1031 exchange and cash investors. Capital Square currently focuses on multifamily and healthcare properties for most of its DST offerings. The company sponsors turn-key real estate investment offerings with low investment minimums providing investors access to larger and higher quality real estate. The company also sponsors QOZ funds for investors seeking the benefits available under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

New Fund Offerings Require Advanced Systems and Sophisticated Support Services

Phoenix American has combined the most efficient systems and precision back-office processes in alternative investments since its origins as a fund sponsor in 1972. With the growing variety and sophistication of alternative investment funds and the increasing demands of both investors and regulators, advanced operational solutions are critical to the success of today's fund sponsors. Phoenix American's industry-leading STAR-XMS transfer agent system and specialized fund accounting solutions are the result of the company's direct experience as a fund sponsor as well as decades of experience as an administrator for alternative investment funds.

"Capital Square aims to improve the advisor and investor experience through the use of cutting-edge technologies and automation," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Our partnership with Phoenix American will take the process to the next level by providing industry-leading investor services."

"We are very pleased to have Capital Square, a market leader in DST offerings, among our 1031 fund clients," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President, Operations for Phoenix American. "We specialize in the unique back-office needs of like-kind exchange funds. As the 1031 fund space continues to gain momentum in our industry, we are delighted that our experience and solutions continue to be recognized."

ABOUT PHOENIX AMERICAN

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. provides back-office outsourcing services including fund administration , fund accounting , investor services and sales and marketing reporting for management firms in the alternative investment industry. The Phoenix American aircraft group, including its Irish subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Ltd, provides managing agent services for asset-backed securitizations (ABS) in the commercial aircraft and engine leasing industry. Phoenix American Financial Services is an affiliate of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions. Phoenix American has five offices worldwide, was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

