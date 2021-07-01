Phoenix American Announces New Client Partnership with Sandy Bay Partners

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. ("Phoenix") is pleased to announce its new client partnership with real estate investment fund sponsor Sandy Bay Partners ("Sandy Bay"). Phoenix will fulfill the back-office operational needs of Sandy Bay with its industry leading investor services platform featuring the state-of-the-art STAR-XMS shareholder management / transfer agent system. Sandy Bay will benefit from Phoenix American's combination of advanced technology, partner-oriented client service and long experience with the unique operational requirements of alternative investment funds.

Sandy Bay Partners

Sandy Bay Partners is the sponsor of investment programs focused on private equity and real estate development that are environmentally, socially and economically impactful. Working with the best-in-class landowner, legal and industry partners, Sandy Bay brings professional real estate and sponsor guidance to the surface and subsurface development industry. The company focuses on commercial real estate development, the energy industry and various mining operations in Illinois, West Virginia, Georgia and beyond. Sandy Bay also sponsors conservation easement projects which have preserved thousands of acres in multiple states. Sandy Bay Partners only partners with the highest quality landowners and properties, in order to deliver the very best for their investors.

Advanced operational solutions are critical to the success of today's fund sponsors. The increasing demands and expectations of both investors and regulators have magnified the back-office burden for fund sponsors in recent years. Phoenix American has combined the most efficient systems and precision back office processes in alternative investments since its origins as a fund sponsor in 1972. Phoenix's industry leading STAR-XMS transfer agent system is the result of the company's direct experience as a fund sponsor as well as decades of experience as an administrator for alternative investment funds.

"Our commitment to exceeding investors' expectations regarding financial transparency, reporting and money management practices, led us to partner with Phoenix American," said David Johnson, managing partner at Sandy Bay. "We look forward to delivering even greater results to our growing market base with this industry-leading transfer agent."

"We're very pleased to be working with Sandy Bay," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President of Operations at Phoenix American. "They are focused on the excellence of the investor experience and we are happy to have them on the Phoenix American platform."

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. provides back-office outsourcing services including fund administration, fund accounting, investor services and sales and marketing reporting services to management firms in the alternative investment industry. The Phoenix American aircraft group, including its Irish subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Limited, provides managing agent services for asset backed securitizations (ABS) in the commercial aircraft and engine leasing industry. Phoenix is an affiliate of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions. Phoenix American has five offices worldwide, was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

