Phoenix American Announces New Client Real Estate Fund Sponsor MHC Capital

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American is pleased to announce its new client partnership with real estate investment management firm MHC Capital (MHC). Phoenix American will support MHC with its industry-leading investor services platform featuring the STAR-XMS shareholder management / transfer agent system. MHC will benefit from Phoenix American's combination of advanced technology, focus on customer service and long experience with the unique operational requirements of Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) real estate programs.

Helping good people find good homes

MHC Capital - operator of manufactured home communities across the Midwest and the Great Plains region.

MHC Capital operates manufactured home communities across the Midwest and the Great Plains region. The company focuses on helping buyers find the right fit for their needs and budget without compromising on quality. MHC seeks to develop quality affordable homes with a deep sense of community and a shared set of values. MHC partners have structured and managed over $1 billion of private investment capital over more than 30 years. The company builds strong relationships with investors and financing sources to ensure that its projects are adequately capitalized. MHC's full service property management company, FTI Property Management, leases and manages residential and commercial property in more than ten states with extensive experience in home renovation. MHC combines decades of experience in both the private investment and housing industries with strong leadership and the desire to build communities. MHC Affordable Housing DST is MHC Capital's first 1031 exchange investment program. MHC chose Phoenix American as a fund services partner because of the company's extensive expertise in servicing DST programs and its high attention to detail and customer services.

"MHC has delivered consistent cash flow to its investors by bringing professional level management to a highly disaggregated industry," said Kwame J. Granderson, Partner at MHC Capital. "We are proud that our affiliate, FTI Property Management, has recently received the Exceptional Leadership Award from the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association in recognition of our commitment to maintaining safe, clean and stable communities."

Industry-leading back-office services for DSTs/1031 Exchange Programs

As alternative real estate investment funds continue to grow in variety and sophistication, advanced operational solutions are critical to the success of today's fund sponsors in the face of increasing demands from investors and regulators. Phoenix American has combined the most advanced systems and efficient fund administration processes in alternative investments since its origins as a fund sponsor in 1972. Phoenix American's industry leading STAR-XMS investor management / transfer agent system and its integrated fund accounting capabilities are the result of the company's direct experience as a fund sponsor as well as decades of experience as an administrator for alternative investment funds.

"MHC is a people-oriented company with unique products for homebuyers and investors," said Andrew Constantin, Chief Operating Officer at Phoenix American. "Phoenix American is the leading name in fund administration services for DST programs and we look forward to serving MHC."

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. provides back-office outsourcing, fund administration services and sales and marketing reporting services to fund companies in the alternative investment industry. The Phoenix American Aviation ABS Group, including its Irish subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Ltd, provides managing agent services for asset backed securitizations (ABS) and other structured finance in the commercial aircraft and aircraft engine leasing industry. The company is an affiliate of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions. Phoenix American has five offices worldwide, was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

