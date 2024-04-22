Phoenix American Companies Names Matthew P. Brooks As CEO

MIAMI, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American Companies, a premier provider in vehicle service contracts and related F&I products, announces the appointment of Matthew P. Brooks to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2024 This marks an important leadership transition at the Miami-based company, and confirms Phoenix American remains as a privately owned and operated organization, continuing the legacy of the founder, Steve Brooks.

In stepping into his new role, Matthew Brooks expressed his commitment to building on the solid foundation laid by his predecessors. "I am humbled and deeply honored to assume the role of CEO, particularly at a time of immense opportunity and challenge in our industry," he said. "I am committed to honoring my father's legacy and the foundation he spent more than 37 years building by leading our talented team toward continued growth and excellence. Together, we will strive to exceed the expectations of our clients and stakeholders, remaining at the forefront of our industry."

Matthew Brooks has been with Phoenix American for 12 years, first as General Counsel then also as SVP of Operations. During his career at Phoenix American, he has been instrumental in leading and modernizing operations, exploring new markets, and implementing cutting-edge technology solutions to enhance client service and operational resilience. His forward-thinking approach and dedication to excellence have ideally positioned him to guide Phoenix American Companies into a new era of success and innovation.

Prior to his time with Phoenix American, Matthew had a successful legal career, focused on the international insurance and reinsurance industry. Matthew graduated from Duke University and later earned his JD from Duke University School of Law, and an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. He actually began his Phoenix American career as a teenager working summers in Customer Service and other departments.

Kathy Aponte, who has been interim CEO, will continue as the Phoenix American Companies CFO. Mrs. Aponte has provided steadfast leadership as interim CEO since the unexpected passing of Steve Brooks. The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to Mrs. Aponte. "We cannot thank Kathy enough for all of her dedication, loyalty, and leadership as our Interim CEO in a difficult time. Kathy's tireless efforts have been vital to our continued success," the board said in a statement.

As its CEO, Matthew will guide the company with a clear vision for innovation, client service, and sustainable growth. "Phoenix American was founded on the principles of honesty, integrity and placing our clients and customers at the forefront of our operations. These core principles will continue guiding us as we look to the future and explore and implement the best ways to deliver superior products, services and solutions for our clients and customers." Matthew added. "We cannot wait for what our bright future holds."

Phoenix American Companies stand as a leader in the vehicle service contract and related F&I product industry, committed to excellence and integrity. Based in Miami, FL, Phoenix American was founded in 1985 by Steve Brooks and has remained a privately held, family operated company for almost 40 years. Phoenix American offers a wide range of specialized services and solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of its clients. With a legacy of leadership and a commitment to forward-thinking strategies, Phoenix American is dedicated to achieving the highest standards of service and performance.

