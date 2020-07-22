Phoenix American Financial Services and PAFS Ireland, Ltd Announce John McInerney Winner of the Airline Economics Magazine Future Leader of the Year Award for 2020

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American Financial Services and its wholly owned subsidiary PAFS Ireland, Ltd (collectively "Phoenix") announce today that John McInerney, Managing Director of PAFS Ireland, Ltd, has been honored with the Future Leader Award by Airline Economics magazine. Annually, Airline Economics recognizes emerging talent in the aviation industry with its 40 Under 40 list of outstanding professionals, nominated by their peers, who are under forty years of age. The candidate who receives the most nominations tops the 40 Under 40 list and is awarded the coveted Future Leader Award.

John McInerney, Managing Director, Phoenix American, PAFS Ireland, Ltd.

A chartered accountant, Mr. McInerney was promoted to managing director of PAFS Ireland in October of 2018, having served Phoenix American in various roles since 2008. Prior to joining Phoenix American, McInerney worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dublin and Boston. He was singled out for recognition with a record number of nominations from peers, clients and industry grandees, who all cite his professionalism, remarkable leadership qualities and "can do" attitude.

Mr. McInerney has been praised for overseeing the rapid growth of the Shannon office of Phoenix American Financial Services, which has grown to more than fifty individuals during his tenure. "The success of Phoenix American Financial Services Shannon is due in no small part to the leadership and clear thinking provided by John," says one client.

Phoenix American and Mr. McInerney's team, which service entities with over 1,400 aircraft and engines having a combined appraised value exceeding $35 billion, have been pivotal in many successful ABS transactions. Specifically highlighted is Mr. McInerney's work on the innovative and complex JOL Air 2019-1 ABS transaction, which not only featured Japanese tax equity for the first time but also required simultaneous novation and transition of all portfolio aircraft on the closing of the ABS deal. This deal closed successfully within a challenging timeframe, which is credited to Phoenix American's years of experience, Mr. McInerney's management style and the procedures he has implemented.

Mr. McInerney's professionalism has been applauded by clients and colleagues more recently during the pandemic crisis. Remaining calm under pressure and showing extraordinary leadership abilities, he shepherded his clients through unprecedented operational challenges with no interruption to day-to-day service. "The efficiency and effectiveness of John's leadership in serving a world-class roster of clients through a global catastrophe has been impressive in the extreme," says one nomination. On a more personable level, clients and colleagues refer to his natural ability to create trust and develop valued relationships across the industry. Client comments praise his responsiveness, dedication and "going that extra mile" to produce the best results. That obtainability combined with his professionalism, knowledge and efficiency has soothed the nerves of many new issuers when entering the ABS market.

Commenting on the current stress of the pandemic crisis, which has devastated the global air transportation industry, Mr. McInerney projects confidence and optimism. "Rising to the challenges of a crisis is nothing new to airlines and the broader aviation sector," he says. "Just as the industry has overcome past health epidemics, economic recessions, safety incidents, and other debilitating events, it will also overcome the COVID-19 crisis. If history has taught us anything, it is that aviation will bounce back. It is just a question of how long this will take," he says.

Phoenix American Financial Services

The Phoenix American Financial Services aircraft group, including its Irish subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Limited, provides managing agent services for asset backed securitizations in the commercial aircraft and engine leasing industry. The company is a division of Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. which provides fund administration, investor services and sales and marketing reporting services to companies in the alternative investment industry. The Company is an affiliate of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions. Phoenix American was founded in 1972, has six offices worldwide and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

For more information, contact Phoenix American at 1-866-895-5050 or visit www.phxa.com.

