Phoenix American Financial Services Announces Client Partnership with Crowdfunding Real Estate Fund Sponsor Modiv

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American, a leading fund administration provider, is pleased to announce its client partnership with Modiv Inc. Phoenix is supporting Modiv with its advanced transfer agent system, STAR-XMS, and industry-leading investor services platform with customizations to accommodate Modiv's innovative crowdfunding approach to product distribution. Modiv benefits from Phoenix's combination of advanced technology, focus on customer service and long experience with the operational requirements of unique and specialized offerings in the alternative investment fund industry.

Phoenix American Modiv

A Changing Investor Experience in the Alternative Investment Space

Modiv is a real estate, fintech and proptech asset manager focused on reimagining modern real estate investing. Driven by innovation, an investor-first focus and an experienced management team, Modiv has created one of the largest non-listed real estate investment funds to be raised via crowdfunding technology and is the first real estate crowdfunding platform to be completely investor-owned. Modiv provides individual investors access to real estate and real estate-related investments designed to provide both income and long-term growth.

Integration of Front-End and Back-Office Systems

Phoenix American customized solutions for Modiv's unique technical requirements on an expedited basis. Complete data conversion and the establishment of protocols for seamless communication between Phoenix and Modiv systems were accomplished within one month while Modiv was able to continue operations as usual. With the ongoing innovation and growing sophistication of alternative investment vehicles and the increased regulatory compliance they require, advanced operational solutions are critical to the success of today's fund sponsors.

Sophisticated Back-Office Support for Digital Sales Channels

Phoenix American's STAR-XMS transfer agent system operates as the back-end investor database to Modiv's electronic front-end system. STAR-XMS, which integrates and streamlines all back-office functions for alternative funds, was developed from Phoenix American's extensive direct experience as a fund sponsor as well as decades of experience as a third-party administrator for alternative investments. Modiv's use of STAR-XMS enhances back-office efficiency and broadens the company's connectivity with participants throughout the financial industry landscape.

"Modiv is a great partner for Phoenix American," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President for Operations at Phoenix American. "We are committed to pushing the alternatives industry forward with technical innovation and customized solutions with an investor focus. Straight-through processing from Modiv's online investment platform to Phoenix American's investor services platform raises the bar for overall investor experience in the alternative space."

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc.

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. provides fund accounting, administration, transfer agent and investor services as well as sales and marketing reporting services to companies in the alternative investment industry. The company is an affiliate of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions. The Phoenix American Aviation ABS group, including its Irish subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Limited, provides managing agent services for asset-backed securitizations in the commercial aircraft and engine leasing industry. Phoenix American has five offices worldwide, was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

