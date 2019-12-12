Phoenix American Financial Services Announces New Client Partnership with Inspired Healthcare Capital

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. ("Phoenix") is pleased to announce its new client partnership with Inspired Healthcare Capital ("IHC"). Phoenix will support IHC with its advanced transfer agent system and industry leading investor services platform, as well as fund accounting and financial reporting services. IHC will benefit from Phoenix's combination of advanced technology, focus on customer service, and extensive experience with the unique operational requirements of real estate investment funds.

Phoenix American Financial Services Inspired Healthcare Capital

Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Inspired Healthcare Capital is a sponsor of private real estate investment funds focusing on properties that address the demands of seniors with an eye to America's aging population. IHC recently launched a Regulation D offering to invest in senior housing opportunities. IHC plans to acquire and develop senior housing facilities, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care.

With the growing sophistication of alternative real estate funds and the increased regulatory compliance they require, advanced operational solutions have become critical to the success of today's fund sponsors. Phoenix American has combined the most efficient systems and back office processes in alternative investments since its origin as a fund sponsor in 1972. The Company's industry leading STAR-XMS transfer agent system is the result of the Company's direct experience as a fund sponsor as well as decades of experience as a third party administrator for alternative investment funds.

"As a leader in senior housing real estate investments, we look to partner with best-in-class providers. Given Phoenix American Financial Services' reputation and track record, they clearly hold themselves to high standards. We look forward to working with Phoenix American and providing our investors with exceptional service," announced Luke Lee, CEO.

"Inspired Healthcare is an innovative investment product sponsor in an important real estate sector given the aging of America's population," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President, Operations for Phoenix American. "We look forward to providing IHC with back office services that exceed investor expectations and allow management to focus on their goals."

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. provides back office outsourcing, fund administration services and sales and marketing reporting services to companies in the alternative investment industry. The Company is an affiliate of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions. The Phoenix American aircraft group, including its Irish subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Limited, provides managing agent services for asset backed securitizations in the commercial aircraft and engine leasing industry. Phoenix American was founded in 1972, has five offices worldwide and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Media contact:

David Fisher

231030@email4pr.com

415-485-4673

SOURCE Phoenix American Financial Services