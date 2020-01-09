Phoenix American Financial Services Announces New Client Partnership with LaSalle Investment Management

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. ("Phoenix") is pleased to announce its new client partnership with LaSalle Investment Management ("LaSalle") to support their new 1031 platform of products. Phoenix will support LaSalle with its advanced proprietary transfer agent system, STAR-XMS, and industry leading investor services platform, which combines advanced technology, a focus on customer service and decades of experience with the unique operational requirements of real estate funds and 1031 exchange funds.

LaSalle Investment Management

With the growing variety and sophistication of alternative real estate funds and the increased regulatory compliance they require, advanced operational solutions are critical to the success of today's fund sponsors. Phoenix American has combined the most efficient systems and back office processes in alternative investments since its origins as a fund sponsor in 1972. The Company's industry leading STAR-XMS transfer agent system is the result of Phoenix's direct experience as a fund sponsor as well as decades of experience as an administrator for alternative investment funds.

"LaSalle is one of the flagship names in investment management," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President, Operations for Phoenix American. "We are very pleased that they have embraced the superior capabilities of our investor services platform and we look forward to working together."

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. provides fund administration, back office outsourcing services and sales and marketing reporting services to companies in the alternative investment industry. The Company is an affiliate of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions. The Phoenix American aircraft group, including its Irish subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Limited, provides managing agent services for asset backed securitizations in the commercial aircraft and engine leasing industry. Phoenix American was founded in 1972, has five offices worldwide and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages approximately $68 billion of assets in private and public real estate property and debt investments as of Q3 2019. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments. For more information please visit http://www.lasalle.com, and https://www.linkedin.com/company/lasalle-investment-management/.

Media Contact:

David Fisher

(415) 485-4673

232134@email4pr.com

SOURCE Phoenix American Financial Services