Phoenix American Financial Services Announces New Client Partnership with One Wall Partners

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. ("Phoenix") is pleased to announce its new client partnership with real estate investment firm One Wall Partners ("OneWall"). Phoenix will support OneWall with its industry leading fund accounting services platform. OneWall will benefit from Phoenix American's combination of advanced technology, focus on customer service and long experience with the unique operational requirements of real estate investment funds.

OneWall Partners

Based in Stamford, CT, One Wall Partners is a vertically integrated real estate firm that focuses on transit and lifestyle-oriented workforce housing in the northeast United States. OneWall locates regional offices at or within proximity to its assets and is uniquely positioned to leverage its in-house property management group, One Wall Management, to control 100% of the value chain while realizing significant operational efficiencies.

With the growing sophistication of alternative real estate funds and the increased regulatory compliance they require, advanced operational solutions are critical to the success of today's fund sponsors. Phoenix American has combined the most efficient systems and advanced back office processes in alternative investments since its origins as a fund sponsor in 1972. Phoenix's industry leading STAR-XMS investor management / transfer agent system and its integrated fund accounting capabilities are the result of the Company's direct experience as a fund sponsor as well as decades of experience as an administrator for alternative investment funds.

"OneWall recently launched fundraising for our $50 million Nova Appian Preferred Income Fund I to continue expanding our workforce housing portfolio in the northeast. Phoenix will support us with a specialized, high quality fund administration platform at a great value. We are happy to be partnering with them as we enter our next phase of growth," said Nate Kline, Chief Investment Officer and Principal of OneWall.

"OneWall's track record and unique investment approach make them an ideal partner for Phoenix," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President, Operations for Phoenix American. "We look forward to working with them."

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. provides back office outsourcing, fund administration services and sales and marketing reporting services to fund companies in the alternative investment industry. The Phoenix American aircraft group, including its Irish subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Limited, provides managing agent services for asset backed securitizations (ABS) in the commercial aircraft and aircraft engine leasing industry. The Company is an affiliate of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions. Phoenix American has five offices worldwide, was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

