Phoenix American Financial Services Announces New Client Partnership with RealBlocks

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. ("the Company") is pleased to announce its new client partnership with RealBlocks. The Company will support RealBlocks with its advanced transfer agent system and industry leading investor services platform as well as fund accounting and reporting services. RealBlocks will benefit from Phoenix American's combination of advanced technology, focus on customer service and long experience with the unique operational requirements of innovative offerings in the alternative investment fund industry.

RealBlocks

Based in New York, RealBlocks democratizes access to alternative investments by digitizing shares of funds over a blockchain-enabled network. The network is designed to create enhanced levels of liquidity and access for the traditionally complex world of alternatives, thereby enabling fund managers, financial intermediaries and investors greater control and impact over their performance.

With the ongoing innovation and growing sophistication of alternative investment vehicles and the increased regulatory compliance they require, advanced operational solutions are critical to the success of today's fund sponsors. Phoenix American has combined the most efficient systems and back office processes in alternative investments since its origins as a fund sponsor in 1972. The Company's industry leading STAR-XMS transfer agent system, which integrates all back office functions for alternative funds, was developed from the Company's direct experience as a fund sponsor as well as decades of experience as a third party administrator for alternative investment funds.

"Technological innovation is a core value of our vision for the future of the alternatives markets," stated Perrin Quarshie, Founder & CEO of RealBlocks. "In working with Phoenix American, we believe that their forward-thinking and expertise in the industry will help us to deliver our clients a best-in-class experience."

"RealBlocks is pioneering blockchain technology while delivering value-added solutions to investors," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President, Operations at Phoenix American. "We're excited to bring them on as a client to further enable their success through our industry-leading transfer agent and fund accounting solutions."

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc.

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. provides fund administration, investor services and sales and marketing reporting services to companies in the alternative investment industry. The Company is an affiliate of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions. The Phoenix American aircraft group, including its Irish subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Limited, provides managing agent services for asset backed securitizations in the commercial aircraft and engine leasing industry. Phoenix American has five offices worldwide, was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Media Contact:

David Fisher

415.485.4673

229355@email4pr.com

SOURCE Phoenix American Financial Services

Related Links

https://www.pafsi.com

