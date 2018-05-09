Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. announced today that Samuel Petrecky has joined the firm as Vice President, Fund Accounting. Mr. Petrecky's experience with fund accounting providers including Standish Management and AIS Fund Administration brings a wealth of knowledge to Phoenix American. He worked most recently with Gen II Fund Services as Associate Director managing daily operations and accounting functions for private equity fund clients.

Mr. Petrecky will manage the Phoenix American fund accounting group in support of its offering of fund accounting services to private equity, venture capital and real estate funds. He brings to Phoenix American extensive fund operations experience including supervising and training accounting staff on specialized accounting structures for a range of alternative investment funds.

With the growing sophistication of alternative investment funds and the ever increasing reliance of every type of fund including private equity and venture capital on outsourced fund administration, Mr. Petrecky's expertise and broad experience compliments Phoenix American's fund services platform which incorporates fund administration, transfer agency, investor services, fund accounting, tax reporting and end-to-end back office outsourcing solutions for alternative investment funds.

"We are proud to have Sam join the Phoenix American team," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President of Operations. "He clearly has the leadership skills and understands our vision for the company which will be instrumental in building out the fund accounting division of our business."

"I am excited for the opportunity to help grow the fund accounting operations at Phoenix American," said Sam Petrecky. "There are strong teams in place across all the company's lines of business and the fund accounting division is a great compliment to the existing services. I believe that our bundled solutions will be a benefit for fund sponsors and investors alike."

Founded in 1972, Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. (PAFS) is a leading provider of fund administration, fund accounting and transfer agent services for the alternative investment industry. PAFS's Aircraft Group, which includes its major operational facilities in Shannon Ireland, is the leading provider of administration and accounting services for asset backed securitizations specializing in the commercial aircraft and engine leasing industry. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

