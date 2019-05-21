Phoenix American Financial Services Inc. Announces the Hiring of Matthew Podolsky as Sales Director

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American Financial Services Inc. (PAFS) announced today that the company has hired Matthew Podolsky as Director of Business Development. Mr. Podolsky will be responsible for implementing the company's sales strategy, developing and maintaining an expanded client base for the investor services, fund accounting and back office outsourcing offerings Phoenix American provides to alternative investment funds.

Matthew Podolsky, Director of Business Development, Phoenix American Financial Services

Mr. Podolsky brings to Phoenix American over fifteen years of experience in sales and client relationship management in the alternative investment fund industry. He most recently served at Provasi Capital Partners from 2017 to 2018 as their Senior Vice President of Sales. At Provasi, Mr. Podolsky drove sales, added new accounts and managed existing relationships in a five-state territory including California and the Northwest. From 2013 to 2017, Mr. Podolsky served at Atlas Energy Group as Vice President of Sales where he positioned and sold solution-based tax strategies directly to investors through their financial advisors while consulting with CPAs and tax consultants. He has also raised capital for Closed-end Funds, REITs, Oil and Gas Partnerships, Mutual Funds, Real Estate Partnerships and 1031 Exchanges.

Prior to entering the securities space, Mr. Podolsky enjoyed a successful career in commercial real estate including vice president positions at both CB Richard Ellis, Inc. and Cushman & Wakefield of California, Inc.

With the growing sophistication of alternative investment funds and the need for advanced and integrated operational solutions, Mr. Podolsky has chosen to direct his considerable sales and client relations knowledge and experience to the promotion of Phoenix American's fund services platform which incorporates transfer agent, fund accounting, tax reporting, investor web portal and end-to-end back office outsourcing solutions.

"I am really looking forward to being part of an established market leader in the fund administration space that can truly support the complex needs of today's alternative fund market," Mr. Podolsky says. "I am excited to become a contributor to the success of Phoenix American's sales and marketing efforts."

"We are truly excited to have Matt join Phoenix American Financial Services," said Andrew Constantin, Senior Vice President, Operations for PAFS. "He has extensive knowledge of the Real Estate and financial services industries and is a consummate professional."

Phoenix American Financial Services provides back office outsourcing, fund accounting and transfer agent services as well as sales and marketing reporting services to fund companies in the alternative investment industry. The PAFS aircraft group provides administration and accounting services for securitized funds specializing in the commercial aircraft leasing industry. The company is a subsidiary of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions, providers of the cloud-based MARS CRM, Sales and Marketing Reporting as well as Compliance Management solutions for banks, insurance companies, asset management firms and other financial service organizations. Phoenix American Incorporated was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Media contact:

David Fisher

215052@email4pr.com

310-621-7822

SOURCE Phoenix American Financial Services