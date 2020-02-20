Phoenix American Hospitality Adds Brad Cooke as Internal Wholesaler

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American Hospitality, a Dallas-based opportunistic hotel fund manager, announced today that Brad Cooke has joined its distribution team as an internal wholesaler. In his new role, Cooke will partner with Ron Rodriguez to manage the company's sales efforts throughout the western states, as well as Texas and Louisiana.

"Brad brings valuable experience that will be put to good use on our growing team," said Perch Nelson, president and chief executive officer of Phoenix American Hospitality. "As a key point of contact to communicate with and educate advisors on products and services available, Brad's involvement with marketing a variety of products as both an internal wholesaler and as a financial advisor will enable him to be a valuable resource in his territory."

Cooke brings nearly a decade of experience to his position at Phoenix American Hospitality. Previously, he was a regional sales consultant at Plano Capital Group where he raised over $150 million in equity capital through the sales of Reg. D private placement real estate offerings. While with Highland Capital Management, he gained experience selling business development companies, REITs, mutual funds, interval funds and 1031 exchange products. His career experience also includes working as a financial advisor with USAA, where he was recognized as a highest selling advisor for managed money accounts, and in the family wealth division of the Botsford Group, furthering his knowledge on investment strategies including variable and fixed annuities and managed futures.

Cooke received his Bachelor of Science from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and holds his FINRA Series 7 and 66 securities licenses.

About PAH Management

PAH Management is a fast growing, unique company that owns and manages their assets led by a team of seasoned hospitality professionals. Managing seventeen properties across the United States, PAH Management focuses on top tier Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt select service brands. PAH Management has a proven track record of taking each of their properties to the next level in terms of revenue generation, expense reduction, quality, associate engagement and ownership returns.

