Phoenix American Hospitality Adds Ron R. Rodriguez as Regional Vice President

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American Hospitality, a Dallas-based opportunistic hotel fund manager, announced today that Ron R. Rodriguez has joined its distribution team as regional vice president. In his new role, he will oversee the company's sales efforts throughout the western states, as well as Texas and Louisiana.

"Ron has a wealth of experience in the distribution of investment offerings and brings tremendous expertise to our organization," said Perch Nelson, president and chief executive officer of Phoenix American Hospitality. "Based on his strong track record of marketing private investment offerings to financial professionals through the independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor channels, we believe he is a significant addition to our company."

Rodriguez brings more than 30 years of experience to his position at Phoenix American Hospitality. Previously, as vice president of sales for PTX Securities, he increased territory sales of Reg. D industrial real estate private placement and section 1031 properties by 600 percent in a year. As vice president at Stadion Money Management, he increased territory production by 250 percent year-over-year. As vice president at Resource Real Estate, he led a team of external and internal wholesalers representing non-traded REITs and interval funds and increased his territory's producer count by 30 percent. Ron was also one of the top external wholesale producers at Griffin Capital Securities, where he raised $48 million in equity for non-traded REITs, 1031 offerings, and other private placements.

About PAH Management

PAH Management is a fast growing, unique company that owns and manages their assets led by a team of seasoned hospitality professionals. Managing seventeen properties across the United States, PAH Management focuses on top tier Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt select service brands. PAH Management has a proven track record of taking each of their properties to the next level in terms of revenue generation, expense reduction, quality, associate engagement and ownership returns.

Contact: Damon Elder

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1377

damon@spotlightmarcom.com

SOURCE Phoenix American Hospitality

