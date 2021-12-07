Phoenix American Onboards New Multifamily Real Estate Fund Sponsor Burlington Capital for Fund Administration

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix American is pleased to announce its new fund administration relationship with alternative investment management firm Burlington Capital. Phoenix American will support Burlington Capital's real estate funds with its industry-leading investor services platform featuring the STAR-XMS shareholder management / transfer agent system. Burlington Capital will benefit from Phoenix American's advanced technology, focus on customer service, and experience with the operational challenges specific to alternative investment funds.

Burlington Capital, an alternative investment management firm driven by a tradition of trust, pursuing innovative business opportunities in real estate, international agribusiness, and private equity for its institutional, private, and public partners.

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Burlington Capital is an alternative investment management firm that is driven by a tradition of trust. It pursues innovative business opportunities in real estate, international agribusiness, and private equity for its institutional, private, and public partners. Burlington Capital's real estate investments focus on income-producing multifamily apartment properties located in secondary and tertiary markets within the United States that have the potential for increased income and value appreciation. The company's nearly forty-year record of success spans 17 prior public and private multifamily real estate investment programs including 360 properties comprising over 68,000 units in 40 states.

"We are excited to partner with Phoenix American leveraging their experience, processes and technology for the benefit of our investors as we launch our perpetual life real estate offerings," said Dominic Vaccaro, President of Real Estate, Burlington Capital.

Specialized transfer agent solutions for alternative investment funds

Advanced operational solutions are critical to the success of today's alternative investment funds. Phoenix American has the most advanced systems and efficient transfer agent processes in alternative investments. Phoenix American's industry-leading STAR-XMS investor management / transfer agent system, its integrated fund accounting capabilities, and customized investor services are the result of its early experience as a fund sponsor combined with its extensive experience as an administrator for alternative investment funds.

"Burlington Capital is an innovative real estate fund sponsor committed to the highest standards of trust, professional ethics and delivering value for investors," said Andrew Constantin, Chief Operating Officer at Phoenix American. "We stand for the same highest of standards in our investor services for alternative funds and look forward to working together."

Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. provides back-office outsourcing, fund administration services, fund accounting, investor services and sales and marketing reporting services to fund companies in the alternative investment industry. The Phoenix American Aviation ABS Group, including its Irish subsidiary, PAFS Ireland Ltd, provides managing agent and accounting services for asset-backed securitizations (ABS) and other structured finance in the commercial aircraft and aircraft engine leasing industry. The company is an affiliate of Phoenix American Incorporated along with Phoenix American SalesFocus Solutions. Phoenix American has five offices worldwide, was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

