Phoenix Area Church Launches into Self-Deprecating Series 'Church People Are The Worst' This Weekend

GILBERT, Ariz., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning this Saturday, Sun Valley Community Church will kick off a post-Easter series of talks with a healthy dose of self-reflection and humility. The series, aptly titled Church People Are The Worst, will explore the label 'Christian' and why it can evoke both positive and negative connotations.

With over 2.5 billion estimated Christians in the world, most people can likely picture someone they have been around who does not quite practice what they preach. For many outside the faith, that person may be the only representation they have of what a real Christian looks like.

"All kinds of people have identified themselves as Christian," said Chad Moore, Lead Pastor at Sun Valley. "People like Mother Theresa, Justin Bieber, and Kim Kardashian have all claimed to be Christians, so what does that mean? What is a 'Christian'?"

Each weekend beginning April 10th and continuing through May 9th, the church will highlight a different topic, including where the term came from, when the big-C Church has gotten it right and gotten it wrong, and what it would look like for Christians today to embody the representation of what Jesus himself intended. The church is even running a digital billboard along the Loop 101 to draw extra attention to the series.

"I'm excited for this one," Moore said, "We're going to laugh a lot and we're going to learn a lot about what it means to really follow Jesus. I hope to see you there!"

To stay up to date on the latest, visit the series microsite http://www.churchpeople.org.

About Sun Valley Community Church

‌Sun Valley Community Church first opened its doors in 1990 and meets in multiple East Valley locations including Gilbert, East Mesa, Queen Creek, Tempe, Casa Grande, as well as Online. The church believes that everybody matters to God and He loves you just as you are, not as you should be. Its mission is to "Help People Meet, Know and Follow Jesus."

