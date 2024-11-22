Phoenix, Arizona Says Aloha to New Hawaiian Bros Location

Hawaiian Bros' Multi-Unit Franchisee, Stine Enterprises Answers Demand for more Phoenix area restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros is debuting a new island-inspired franchise location in Phoenix, Ariz. This is the fifth location to be opened in Phoenix by Stine Enterprises under their recent franchisee agreement.

To celebrate, Hawaiian Bros is hosting a grand opening celebration at its new location in Phoenix, Ariz. (4445 E. Thomas Rd., at the cross of 44th St.) on Monday, November 25 at 11 a.m. At the grand opening the first 100 customers in line will receive a free t-shirt and a Hawaiian Bros gift card ranging from $25-$500 (with purchase), and one lucky winner will win Hawaiian Bros for a year. After the grand opening, the Phoenix, Ariz. location will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

Hawaiian Bros will also host VIP events on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 at 11am–2pm and 5pm–8pm. First responders, medical personnel, academic staff, students and local business employees will be treated to a free classic Plate Lunch.

"Our new Phoenix location has been a big success with our guests since we opened multiple locations over the past two years," said Adam Stine, President and Owner of Stine Enterprises. "Our fan base is strong in Phoenix, and we couldn't be more honored to serve up fresh, Island-inspired meals to this amazing, supportive community."

This location will also feature a new Hawaiian Bros menu item called the Keiki Meal, a kid's meal that includes a kid's portioned Huli Huli Chicken, rice, pineapple, a 12 oz beverage, a mini Dole Soft Serve® and a sticker.

Hawaiian Bros is known for its island-inspired Plate Lunch, which offers a variety of juicy chicken or pork glazed with sweet, savory or spicy sauces; macaroni salad, a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve®. Void of freezers, fryers, or microwaves, the simple menu is prepared with the highest quality, freshest ingredients - unlike any fast-casual restaurant in the area.

To learn more about Hawaiian Bros and its offerings, visit https://hawaiianbros.com/ .

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana - like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say "mahalo" often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and franchises more than 61 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in nine states across America and has expanded its franchise opportunities in 2024.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since their opening in 2018, including a number one spot on Ingram's Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies and the number seven spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List of America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, plus many more here. For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com.

