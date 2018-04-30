"The Phoenix ecosystem is centered around easy to install and simple to use audio experiences. PHNX Connect takes that to the next level," said Jacob Marash, Phoenix's CEO. "Until now, installing integrated audio in a conference room was limited to users who have high budgets and could afford to invest in complex and expensive programing fees. With our Stingray we introduced a DSP that requires no programing and allows anybody to become an audio expert for their conference rooms. Now, with the PHNX Connect Controller App, we added another piece to the puzzle where users can simply buy a consumer grade device and in moments convert it to a versatile dialer that simply works."

PHNX Connect is available for free on IOS, Mac, Windows 10, and Android platforms. The Dialer connects and syncs with the Stingray and Condor through your wireless network. Once connected users can control speaker volume, dial, receive, end audio calls, combine and separate multiple zones, upload a custom logo personalization and more!

Watch the PHNX Connect Controller App Walkthrough Video

About Phoenix Audio Technologies

Phoenix Audio Technologies designs simple to install, easy to use audio conferencing endpoints. Phoenix leads the collaboration space revolution with solutions for anyone, anywhere, and has recently introduced its Stingray Distributed Array Mixer which is defining the future of audio conferencing in large collaboration spaces.

To learn more visit www.phnxaudio.com

CONTACT: Ryan Root, Director of Marketing, ryanr@phnxaudio.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-audio-technologies-introduces-phnx-connect-controller-app-300638401.html

SOURCE Phoenix Audio Technologies

Related Links

http://phnxaudio.com

