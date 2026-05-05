Phoenix Aviation Capital and AIP Capital Place Two Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft on Lease with 9 Air

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Aviation Capital ("Phoenix" or "the Company"), a full-service aircraft lessor managed by AIP Capital ("AIP"), an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance and a portfolio company of funds advised or controlled by affiliates of BC Partners Advisors L.P., announced the execution of long-term lease agreements for two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with 9 Air Co., Ltd. ("9 Air"). 9 Air is a leading low-cost carrier controlled by Juneyao Airlines Co., Ltd. The first aircraft was successfully delivered to 9 Air on April 28, 2026, with the second scheduled for delivery later this year.

Phoenix Aviation Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/AIP Capital)

This transaction highlights Phoenix and AIP Capital's commitment to providing flexible, high-impact financing solutions for global airline partners. The deal was facilitated by AIP Capital Asia, a joint venture focused on strategic investments and aircraft placement in the region.

The addition of these fuel-efficient, next-generation Boeing 737 MAX 8s supports 9 Air's strategic objective to modernize its fleet while maintaining its signature low-cost business model.

"We are honored to partner with 9 Air on this transaction," said Yiping Ke, Managing Director, China at AIP Capital. "We look forward to deepening our relationship and supporting 9 Air's continued growth and fleet management strategies."

About Phoenix Aviation Capital

Phoenix Aviation Capital is a full-service aircraft lessor focused on financing modern, in-demand aircraft and is dedicated to meeting the financing needs of its airline customers across the globe. Phoenix Aviation Capital is based in Dublin and is managed by AIP Capital, a global aviation asset management and investment firm.

For more information about Phoenix Aviation Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected].

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance including aviation and equipment finance. AIP, together with its affiliates, manages approximately $7.5 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base. The AIP team is comprised of more than 50 experienced professionals across AIP's offices in Stamford, New York City, Dublin, and Singapore.

For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected]

A bout BC Partners & BC Partners Credit

BC Partners is a leading international investment firm in private equity, private debt, and real estate strategies. BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017, with a focus on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment, often in complex market segments. The platform leverages the broader firm's deep industry and operating resources to provide flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies across Business Services, Industrials, Healthcare and other select sectors.

For further information, visit www.bcpartners.com/credit-strategy.

About 9 Air Co., Ltd.

Based at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, 9 Air is the first low-cost carrier based in China's central and southern regions. Operating since 2015, it manages an extensive domestic and international network across Southeast and Northeast Asia, catering specifically to price-sensitive travelers.

SOURCE AIP Capital