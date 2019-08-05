Phoenix, AZ Criminal Defense Lawyer Dwane Cates Awarded the Tom Karas Criminal Justice Award

PHOENIX, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona based criminal lawyer Dwane Cates has been awarded the Tom Karas Criminal Justice Award for lifetime achievement by the State Bar of Arizona. Established in 2004, the Tom Karas Criminal Justice Award, presented by the Board of Governors recognizes a criminal defense practitioner who has worked tirelessly to advance the principles of criminal justice by representing clients or the public with integrity, fairness, tenacity, creativity, brilliance and, above all, professionalism.

Dwane Cates is the managing partner of Dwane Cates Law Group, PLLC, a criminal defense law firm. Mr. Cates is certified by the Arizona State Bar as a Certified Specialist in Criminal Law. He graduated, Summa Cum Laude, with a Bachelors Degree in Communication with an emphasis on persuasion from Arizona State University. He Graduated ASU School of Law (now, Sandra Day O'Connor School of Law) in 1996. Mr. Cates started his own law firm straight out of law school.

Mr. Cates appeared over 100 times on national television as a criminal law expert commentating on high profile cases in the News. He appeared on Fox News, CNN, CNBC, HLN, the Nancy Grace Show and most of the local news programs.

Dwane Cates has represented individuals as well as large companies as a plaintiff's lawyer and as a defense lawyer. Mr. Cates and the other Phoenix, AZ criminal defense lawyers at the Dwane Cates Law Group, PLLC have extensive combined successful experience defending the legal rights of their clients who have been accused or charged with a crime in the state of Arizona.

In 2009 Mr. Cates started concentrating primarily on Criminal law. He handles a wide range of cases from DUI to first degree murder cases. Mr. Cates handled a number of high profile criminal matters including the Robert Fisher case that was featured on two episodes of Dateline NBC, The Federal "Baby Formula" case and one of the first Federal Mortgage Fraud cases resulting from the housing crises. To learn more about Dwane Cates Law Group visit https://www.criminallawyer4u.com.

