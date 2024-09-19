Focus on Lyme and Tulane University License Groundbreaking Diagnostic Technology to Aces Diagnostics Inc.

PHOENIX, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus on Lyme and Aces Diagnostics Inc. has announced a breakthrough in Lyme disease diagnosis with a new test that detects the disease at all stages, including the crucial first 14 days post-infection, with over 90% accuracy. Aces Diagnostics is developing and manufacturing this test, aiming for FDA clearance to make it accessible to all patients.

Aces Diagnostics Team

LymeSeek™, developed through a collaboration between Tulane University and Focus on Lyme, combines advanced biomarker research from Tulane's Monica Embers and nine years of intensive work funded by Focus on Lyme. Enhanced by machine learning, this innovative diagnostic promises to reshape Lyme disease detection.

"Previous tests have been less than 50% accurate, especially in the early stages," said Tammy Crawford, CEO of Aces Diagnostics. "This has led to countless patients being misdiagnosed or undiagnosed, resulting in prolonged suffering. LymeSeek will change that, providing a reliable diagnostic tool that can save lives."

The CDC reports that nearly 500,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year. Globally, 14.5% of the population is affected, with many suffering from chronic symptoms due to delayed diagnosis. A Johns Hopkins study revealed that 38% of Lyme patients continue to experience symptoms six months post-diagnosis, underscoring the need for improved testing.

"Current Lyme testing involves multiple steps, with results taking over a week and requiring subjective interpretation," said Aces Diagnostics Co-Founder Holly Ahern. "LymeSeek™ will replace this cumbersome process, enabling earlier diagnosis and reducing chronic illness caused by delayed or missed diagnoses."

Crawford and Ahern are personally invested in this mission, both having daughters who battled Lyme disease. "An early diagnosis could have spared them years of suffering," said Crawford.

Aces Diagnostics Inc. brings together a team with over 50 years of combined experience in Lyme disease research, backed by a distinguished advisory board that includes experts from Johns Hopkins University, Columbia University, and Tulane University. The company is already advancing development and manufacturing efforts and pursuing early FDA clearance to make LymeSeek™ available to the public by the third quarter of 2026.

About Focus On Lyme. Focus On Lyme is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving diagnostics, treatment, prevention, and advocacy for patients suffering from Lyme and associated tick-borne diseases. Through collaborations with leading institutions and researchers, Focus On Lyme aims to bring innovative solutions to the forefront of Lyme disease care. Our diagnostic tool is being developed by the world's best biological scientists. Donors interested in supporting and contributing to the fight against Lyme disease can visit www.focusonlyme.org.

About Aces Diagnostics Inc. Aces Diagnostics Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops cutting-edge diagnostic tools for Lyme disease. With a team of experienced researchers and a commitment to improving patient outcomes, Aces Diagnostics is poised to revolutionize the early detection and treatment of Lyme disease.

Media Contact:

2015-05-23

4806952039

[email protected]

SOURCE Focus on Lyme