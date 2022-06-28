Phoenix-based Protecht, Inc. Announces Appointment of Jennifer Stoll Ph.D., STS to Board of Directors

Prior to launching Stoll Strategies, Dr. Stoll was commissioned to establish the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission (GGJSC) in Colorado, the only sports commission to evolve out of an institution of higher education in collaboration with local government agencies and nonprofits. While at the helm of GGJSC, Dr. Stoll recruited and enhanced numerous high-profile events, including the NJCAA World Series, Special Olympics Colorado Summer Games, and USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships.

"With her sports tourism expertise and her analytical research-driven approach, Jennifer brings diverse experience and a unique perspective to the Protecht Board of Directors. She possesses an extraordinary skillset, and we are fortunate she has joined us," said Protecht CEO Bryan Derbyshire. "Sports tourism is the fastest growing segment of the travel industry today. Protecht's proprietary technology already lends peace of mind to attendees and participants of sporting events but as we seek new opportunities to enhance and protect consumers' experiential passions, Jennifer will offer invaluable insight on how to best serve our clients and their customers."

Dr. Stoll also currently oversees research and education for Sports ETA, the sports events and tourism industry's only professional association in the U.S. Furthermore, she has extensive experience in the nonprofit sector encompassing fundraising, board management, and leadership.

"Protecht has long been regarded as a thought and technology leader in the live event and insurtech industries, and I am confident that they will continue to excel during this welcomed revival of the experience economy," said Dr. Stoll. "The opportunity for innovation is high. Consumers are relying more on technology to research and plan for the monetary and time commitment of their sporting event and travel experience." said Dr. Stoll.



"The consumer mindset has shifted. It's less about a one-off race or game, and more about a meaningful overall experience leading up to, during and after the actual event," continued Stoll. "There are definite trends and forecasts in the sport and leisure sectors that will have significant impact on Protecht's consumer product portfolio moving forward. I'm excited for this opportunity to contribute to Protecht's mission."



A former collegiate softball player, Dr. Stoll earned her Sports Management degree from Colorado Mesa University. She went on to graduate with a Master of Science in Sport Administration from the University of Louisville and a doctorate in Sports Management from Troy University in Alabama.

Headquartered, in Phoenix, Protecht, Inc. is among the highest scoring businesses on Inc. magazine's 2022 Best Workplaces list. Protecht's industry-leading, proprietary live event technology and consumer-facing suite of protection products support its B2B partners and offer ticketing platforms control over inventory, real-time data reporting, additional lines of revenue, fraud prevention tools, and fan engagement through enhancements such as improved checkout flow and upgraded security. They've teamed up with strategic partners to cost-effectively protect event attendees and participants from potential lost ticket costs due to covered unforeseen circumstances. Protecht's leadership team is rooted by extensive experience in fraud protection, payments, insurance, technology, music, and entertainment. "Protecht What Matters." www.protecht.com

