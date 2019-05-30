Phoenix Based Terra Verde Secures Growth Capital, Launches New Name, Brand

PHOENIX, Ariz., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Verde Security LLC, the award-winning cybersecurity managed security services provider, recently Ranked #1 on the Phoenix Business Journal's List of Phoenix-Area Cybersecurity Employers, has announced a strategic relationship with Sunstone Partners, a highly respected California-based growth equity firm.

The New Cyber Element

Through the strategic relationship with Sunstone Partners, Terra Verde has received an undisclosed amount of growth capital and investment and will be merging with two other Sunstone portfolio companies, TruShield Security Solutions and Sword & Shield Enterprise Security.

Together the combined companies will form a new, next generation cybersecurity firm named - Avertium: The New Cyber Element.

To facilitate the integration of the three portfolio companies and accelerate the launch of Avertium, Sunstone Partners has hired industry veteran Jeff Schmidt as the CEO of the newly combined entities. Previously Jeff was the CEO of Authomate, COO of SQS USA, and was the Global Head of Business Continuity, Security and Governance at BT Global Services.

"We believe cybersecurity is elemental and is a core component that should exist within any company operating in the 21st century. People, process and policies supported by technology and automation are the five basic elements for a pragmatic and disciplined approach to good cybersecurity hygiene. Through Avertium we have an opportunity to fuse the unique services, capabilities and solutions from all three of these award-winning companies together, to create more value for customers while delivering the next generation of cyber and compliance solutions and services into the market," said Jeffrey Schmidt, Avertium CEO.

"Over the last 10 years we addressed the unique needs of our customers by evolving our offerings and delivering innovative and cost-effective cyber and compliance as a service solutions," said Edward Vasko, Co-founder of Terra Verde. "Our commitment to innovation and meeting the dynamic cybersecurity and compliance needs of our customers will continue to be the driving force of Avertium. The relationship with Sunstone Partners and the launch of Avertium provides us with more resources, capital, offerings, and industry expertise. We have an immediate opportunity to scale the business and significantly increase the impact we have on our customers, partners and the industry."

Additional insight into the company includes a nationwide sales organization, strong ecosystem of strategic partners and resellers, corporate offices in Phoenix Arizona, Knoxville, Tennessee and Reston, Virginia, with its headquarters remaining in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Terra Verde

Recognized nationally and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Terra Verde has been securing businesses for more than 10 years, partnering with customers to meet the needs of their dynamic cybersecurity and compliance landscape. The company works closely with its customers to become tightly integrated with their enterprise operations in the areas of managed security, risk and compliance, enterprise security consulting, security incident response and forensics, and security training.

About Avertium

Avertium is a leading provider of cybersecurity, risk and compliance assessment services and was created as a result of the acquisition of Terra Verde Security, TruShield and Sword & Shield by leading growth equity firm Sunstone Partners. With more than 150 employees and growing, and security operations centers in Arizona and Tennessee, the company serves more than 1,000 customers in the retail, healthcare, hospitality, financial services, manufacturing and government sectors. For more information, visit www.avertium.com.

