Phoenix Business Journal 40 Under 40 Class of 2024 includes Brandon Dow, CEO of Orion Homes

PHOENIX, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Dow, 39, CEO of Orion Homes, was honored by the Phoenix Business Journal in the 40 Under 40 Class of 2024. Over 350 nominations were reviewed, with only 40 young business executives selected for this elite group.

Orion Homes is headquartered in Phoenix and is Arizona's Most Trusted Behavioral Health Residential provider. Dow has a BA in Political Science and Philosophy from the University of Arizona. Over the last 17 years, he has ascended from a direct care worker to CEO, a role he has embraced since 2020. Under his leadership, Orion has tripled its revenue in under five years, growing to 18 facilities and over 250 dedicated employees.

Link – http://orion-homes.com/

Dow was recognized as a Most Admired Leader by the Phoenix Business Journal in 2021. His vision and dedication have propelled the company forward and set new industry standards. Dow resides in Peoria with his wife Ashli and their children, Oliver and Everly.

Dow commented on this prestigious award: "This recognition belongs to our entire incredible team at Orion, whose dedication and compassion make our mission possible. Every day, they demonstrate an unwavering commitment to strengthening our community by providing essential care to adults struggling with mental illness who have nowhere else to turn. Their resilience and positivity, especially during such challenging times, inspires me deeply. This award not only celebrates Orion's culture of care, empathy, and teamwork, but it also highlights the profound impact we can make when we support and uplift one another."

ABOUT ORION HOMES:

Orion Homes has become Arizona's #1 residential healthcare solution for behaviorally challenging, hard-to-place adult cases. They have served the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan area for over 13 years, with 18 licensed facilities in the Phoenix area and growing.

Their community-based settings utilize proven systems and processes to reduce the risks of behaviorally challenging adults and improve their quality of life.

Media contact is Brandon Dow, CEO of Orion Homes (602) 466-3223 or email

[email protected]

SOURCE Orion Homes