Phoenix Children's Adds Six New Physicians to its Nationally Ranked Nephrology Division

PHOENIX, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's Medical Group (PCMG) announced today that it has added six new physicians to its nationally ranked Nephrology Division. Gina-Marie Barletta, MD; Kelly Benedict, MD; Stephanie Hsieh, MD; Mark Joseph, MD; Karen Papez, MD; and Scott Williams, MD, have joined PCMG, creating the largest team of pediatric nephrologists in Arizona.

The physicians have served children across the state for many years and have partnered with PCMG specialists to care for patients requiring hospitalization at Phoenix Children's. As part of PCMG, they will provide comprehensive inpatient and outpatient nephrology services at locations in greater Phoenix and Tucson. They also will deliver telehealth services to patients in these areas, as well as Flagstaff and Yuma.

"These experts are among the best in their field and are an incredible complement to our nephrology team," said Jared Muenzer, MD, MBA, physician in chief of Phoenix Children's Hospital and chief operating officer of Phoenix Children's Medical Group. "With six new providers among our ranks, we'll be able to extend the reach of our high-demand nephrology services statewide. We are thrilled to welcome them to our team."

This expansion of nephrology care is part of Phoenix Children's long-term strategy to ensure patients and families can access the care they need, within their own communities. The new physicians plan to build an integrated nephrology program for children throughout the state, leveraging the support and resources of Phoenix Children's, which is recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best Children's Hospital" in 10 out of 10 specialties, including nephrology. They will help ensure patients have seamless access to Phoenix Children's full team of subspecialists as needs arise.

About Phoenix Children's Nephrology Division

Phoenix Children's Nephrology Division cares for infants, children and adolescents with kidney disease and high blood pressure. It performs more than 90% of all pediatric kidney transplants in Arizona. Phoenix Children's Hospital currently has Arizona's only dedicated pediatric dialysis center providing outpatient and inpatient hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, including an active continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) program. Phoenix Children's also has the state's only dedicated pediatric kidney transplant program.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the Nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital–Main Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital–East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and six community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system has provided world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families for more than 35 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 850 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. For more information, visit http://www.phoenixchildrens.org.

