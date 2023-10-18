Phoenix Children's Among America's 100 Healthiest Workplaces

Phoenix Children's

18 Oct, 2023

PHOENIX, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's, one of the nation's fastest-growing pediatric healthcare systems, was named one of the healthiest 100 workplaces in America by Healthiest Employers® based on its investments in the health and well-being of its employees. Phoenix Children's, which ranked 40th on this year's list, has been featured on the list for three straight years among some of the largest and most recognizable organizations in the world.

"Our organization is committed to devoting significant resources and providing comprehensive wellness programs that go beyond physical health to help employees and their families thrive," said Kety Duron, chief human resources officer, Phoenix Children's. "Our dedicated wellness team takes a comprehensive approach to this important benefit by helping tailor offerings to each individual team member's needs."

Phoenix Children's robust offering of services includes an onsite Wellness Center featuring massage chairs, fitness equipment and a team building area; onsite mental health services; a chronic condition management program; nutrition planning and multiple fitness platforms. Additionally, Phoenix Children's team members are supported by a suite of employee assistance services including a virtual wellbeing program that integrates with employees' wearable devices and incentivizes healthy behaviors and lifestyles.

"Our goal with these programs is to provide a level of support for our team members and families that elevates their ability to deliver world-class care to our patients," Duron added. "A healthier workforce helps create a more engaged and productive working environment and our wellness programs help foster a culture where people want to work, setting us apart as an employer of choice."

Scoring for America's Healthiest Workplaces is based on each organization's Healthiest Employers Index — a metric based on six categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communications and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics.

Healthiest Employers® was founded more than a decade ago by health data analytics company Springbuk to drive meaningful investment in employees' health and well-being. To qualify for the national award, applicants are scored based on their essays and answers to additional questions related to chronic conditions and workplace health.

About Phoenix Children's
Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley Campus, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org

