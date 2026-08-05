Phoenix Children's Appoints Joshua D. Koch, MD, Senior Vice President, Hospital Based In Chief

PHOENIX, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's today announced the appointment of Joshua D. Koch, MD, as Senior Vice President, Hospital Based In Chief, a newly established executive physician leadership role created to strengthen coordination across the health system's hospital-based clinical services.

Reporting directly to Phoenix Children's President & CEO John R. Nickens IV, Dr. Koch will have oversight of Critical Care, Neonatology and Fetal Care, Emergency Departments and Urgent Cares, Hospital Medicine, Radiology and Pathology.

Joshua D. Koch, MD, Senior Vice President, Hospital Based In Chief at Phoenix Children's

"Dr. Koch is exactly the right person to lead this next chapter for our hospital-based services. He embodies the kind of leader we want to develop and elevate," said Nickens. "This new role reflects how we're investing in the future of Phoenix Children's by strengthening physician leadership and ensuring our teams have the support they need to deliver the highest level of care."

Dr. Koch previously served as co-director of the Center for Heart Care and division chief of both Cardiac Critical Care Medicine and Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. He also served as chair of Phoenix Children's Medical Group Governance Council and vice president of the medical staff, elected roles that reflect the deep trust he has earned among his physician peers and the respect he brings to complex, team-based care. Throughout his career, Dr. Koch has built nationally recognized programs, expanded multidisciplinary care teams, trained the next generation of critical care providers and advanced new approaches to caring for critically ill children.

His research and academic work have focused on neurologic outcomes, cardiac arrest prevention and post-cardiac arrest care, patient safety and team culture with publications in leading peer-reviewed journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine, the World Journal for Pediatrics and Congenital Heart Surgery, and Cardiology in the Young.

"The best decisions in pediatric healthcare put children first," said Dr. Koch. "My goal is to create a culture where it's easy to say yes to what's right for kids. That means listening to our teams, breaking down barriers and supporting everyone who pours themselves into this work every day. Hospital-based medicine is complex and demanding. When we focus on caring for one another as well as our patients, we can solve challenges together and deliver the very best care for children and families."

Dr. Koch earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas and completed his pediatric residency and pediatric critical care medicine fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, where he served as both chief resident and chief fellow. He is board certified in pediatrics and pediatric critical care medicine and maintains academic appointments with Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix and Creighton University School of Medicine.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for more than 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

SOURCE Phoenix Children's