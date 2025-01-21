Phoenix Children's Appoints New Division Chief to Lead Neuropsychology Specialty

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's, one of the nation's fastest-growing pediatric healthcare systems, appointed a new division chief to lead the vital area of pediatric neuropsychology.

Ashley M. Whitaker, PhD, ABPP-CN, division chief of neuropsychology at Phoenix Children’s

Ashley M. Whitaker, PhD, ABPP-CN, recently joined Phoenix Children's and offers key leadership and expertise to grow the health system's recognized neuropsychology program. She oversees a specialized team dedicated to assessing children with medical conditions that impact brain function and development. Her appointment reinforces Phoenix Children's dedication to advancing neuropsychological care, clinical research, and education to support the complex needs of children and their families.

"Dr. Whitaker embodies the leadership and vision reflected in Phoenix Children's unwavering commitment to providing the highest level of care for children," said Daniel J. Ostlie, MD, surgeon-in-chief and chair of surgery. "Her focus on clinical excellence, education and research will continue to strengthen our position as a leader in pediatric neuropsychology and ensure families receive exceptional care every step of the way."

She will oversee the growth of her division, enhance the services provided by her team, and ensure patient families receive consistent, top-quality care across the health system's expanding network.

Dr. Whitaker's clinical and research focus includes the neuropsychological effects of pediatric cancer treatments, transplantation/cellular therapy, rare metabolic conditions, and progressive genetic disorders associated with the brain and spinal cord. Additionally, her practice includes the impact of bilingualism and socioeconomic factors on cognitive functioning in medically complex populations. Dr. Whitaker is also devoted to developing and implementing more targeted neuropsychological testing, which improves the patient family experience, reduces wait times and streamlines clinician workflow.

"My philosophy of care centers around helping patients – and their families – understand how their brains work and maximizing their full potential," said Dr. Whitaker. "I'm honored to lead the team of exceptional neuropsychologists at Phoenix Children's, and work alongside clinical colleagues throughout the health system to provide the world-class multidisciplinary care our patients deserve."

Prior to joining Phoenix Children's, Dr. Whitaker served as Director of the HOPE Neuropsychology Service at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, with a faculty appointment through the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine. She completed her pediatric neuropsychology internship at the Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children's and pediatric neuropsychology fellowship at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Whitaker is board-certified in clinical neuropsychology with a subspecialty board certification in pediatric neuropsychology.

In addition to her clinical expertise, Dr. Whitaker is deeply committed to education and mentoring, having developed a pediatric neuropsychology fellowship program at CHLA that was part of the Association of Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology. In addition, she served as Clinical Training Director for both the postdoctoral fellowship and advanced predoctoral externship programs at CHLA.

"Our commitment to training the next generation of providers is as important as the world-class patient care we provide day in and day out," said Dr. Ostlie. "We were proud to be part of Dr. Whitaker's training earlier on in her career and feel honored when clinicians as talented and forward-thinking as her return to our health system."

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital — Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital — East Valley Campus, Phoenix Children's — Avondale Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital — Arrowhead Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for more than 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

