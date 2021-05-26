Phoenix Children's Building New Hospital in Glendale

"Phoenix Children's is heavily investing in communities throughout the state to ensure families can access high-quality care for children, right in their own neighborhood," said Robert L. Meyer, president and CEO, Phoenix Children's. "This need is especially pressing in the West Valley, where booming population growth has spiked the demand for pediatric health care services."

Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus represents an investment of $134.7 million and will support 76,000 annual visits. This is the third West Valley project Phoenix Children's has announced in the last six months, with total investments nearing $200 million.

In March, the health system announced it will break ground on the Southwest Campus in Avondale, Ariz., a freestanding emergency department and expanded specialty clinic that will open in 2023 at the site of Phoenix Children's Southwest Valley Specialty and Urgent Care Center. Phoenix Children's Sports Medicine Clinic – Avondale is expected to open later this year to provide physical therapy, rehabilitation and education services to the West Valley's young athletes.

A complement to the services at the Southwest Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus will offer 24 inpatient beds, six operating rooms, two minor procedure rooms, 30 emergency bays/trauma rooms, and a 45,000-square-foot medical office building to house orthopedics, neurology, cardiology, oncology, and numerous other specialty services. Architectural plans are designed to accommodate future growth as community needs arise, including an additional 24 inpatient beds.

The West Valley is projected to grow at twice the national rate in just five years, while the pediatric population is estimated to increase from 400,000 today to nearly 500,000 by 2030. All told, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus, Southwest Campus and Sports Medicine Clinic will bring more than 650 jobs to the West Valley.

"For the more than eight years that I have been Glendale's Mayor, there hasn't been a day that goes by that we haven't been blessed with citizens, developers or businesses committing to moving to Glendale. Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus is one more great project that hits very close to home for me. As a cancer survivor and a Shriner, I am very pleased to know that when a child needs quality healthcare, we have top-notch facilities and staff here in Glendale to provide the finest health services for our young citizens," said Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers.

Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus is located on the north end of the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus at 18701 N. 67th Ave. in Glendale, Ariz., and is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

"Abrazo Arrowhead Campus is a recognized, high-quality destination for maternity, neonatal services and women's care. Phoenix Children's investment is an excellent complement to our services and a tremendous benefit to our community," said Stephen Garner, CEO of Abrazo Arrowhead Campus. "Phoenix Children's best-in-class pediatric care will meet a growing need for children's health services, and we are excited about welcoming them to our campus and working alongside them."

Phoenix Children's now offers services at more than 40 locations throughout Arizona, with additional expansion plans in development to keep pace with Maricopa County's booming population growth. Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley, which is currently under construction, will provide a similar array of services as the Northwest Valley hospital.

"Kids need and deserve pediatric-specific health services," said Jared Muenzer, MD, Physician-in-Chief at Phoenix Children's. "All of our providers are trained in the care of children, from our emergency medicine specialists and hospitalists to pediatric subspecialists in high-need areas like behavioral health, cardiology and surgery. Phoenix Children's truly covers every facet of the full continuum of care for kids in our community."

